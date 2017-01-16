Fitch Affirms Turkcell at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S's (TCELL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Negative. TCELL has a stronger underlying business, operating and financial profile than would otherwise be reflected in its 'BBB-' rating. Constraints include the potential for further material FX depreciation, sovereign correlation and expectations of leverage rising to management's stated upper threshold (ignoring M&A) of net debt/EBITDA of 1.5x. An appetite for higher leverage, desire to increase international revenues to around 40% of the group total and the associated FX risk of its hard currency funding strategy, give rise to an expectation that leverage will move closer to its 'BBB-' rating threshold of funds from operations (FFO) net leverage of 2.2x, despite headroom in the metric at present (1.2x at YE15). With the majority of cash flows produced by its domestic operations, its ratings and Outlook are effectively constrained by the Turkish sovereign rating (BBB-/Negative). KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Underlying Domestic Business: TCELL exhibits a resilient business profile - underpinned by its leading mobile market share and strong challenger position in fixed. Fitch regards Turkey as a market with sophisticated communications consumption habits, with significant potential for further data usage growth in both mobile and fixed. Its mobile position is underpinned by its leading position in post-paid (around 52% of its base at 3Q16 (excluding connected devices)), the quality of its spectrum portfolio and solid data offer, along with scope in the market for further smartphone penetration (reported at 62% at 3Q16) and data usage. Fixed Line Investment: Its investment in fibre underpins solid fixed metrics and convergence capabilities. Ignoring domicile factors, the company's operating profile would support a higher rating. Solid Financials: For the first nine months of 2016, TCELL reported revenue growth of 9%; and EBITDA growth of 5% and an EBITDA margin of 31.7%. The latter was affected by the impact of free emergency communications packages imposed following the attempted coup in Turkey in July 2016; the EBITDA margin excluding this effect would be 34.4%. FFO net leverage at 3Q16 was 1.3x. Fitch regards financial performance as strong for the rating. Shareholder Impasse: An ongoing shareholder dispute remains unresolved despite ongoing legal challenges and court rulings. Dividend payments once again remain blocked, following a back payment of dividends in 2015 covering the previous four years. An ongoing impasse will lead to a build-up of balance sheet cash; this provides near-term balance sheet support, which in Fitch's view obscures the intended underlying leverage in the business and obstructs management's ambitions with respect to an optimal capital structure. The composition of the board and management structure appears to be working effectively; therefore, shareholder issues are not an overriding constraint. International Ambition: Management has stated that it wishes to increase international revenues to around 40% of the group total (under 10% in 2015). A binding offer to Telia, for mobile operations in four Eurasian markets in which TCELL is already the leading minority investor, made at the beginning of 2016, did not proceed; Fitch believes this was due to a disagreement on valuation. Telia has since announced that it is seeking a joint exit from these markets alongside TCELL. Fitch considers the assets may yet be of strategic interest to TCELL and that management remains committed to investing outside of Turkey. FX and Leverage: Ongoing depreciation of the TRL (which has lost around 18% against the USD from July 2016 to end-2016) and management's desire to leverage the balance sheet up to 1.5x net debt/EBITDA (1.5x - 2.0x in the event of M&A; 0.6x at 3Q16) provide scope for a relatively material increase in leverage. Target leverage nonetheless remains in line with our ratings threshold for TCELL at 'BBB-'. Sovereign Capped; Domestic Concentration: With 90% of revenues and a higher proportion of cash flows coming from its domestic operations, TCELL's ratings are effectively capped at the sovereign rating. While telecom revenues are not highly correlated to the economy, they are affected by cyclical downturns. Consumer communications habits, particularly in prepaid mobile, have proven susceptible to economic downturns. Turkey's Sovereign Rating: The Outlook on Turkey's 'BBB-' rating was revised to Negative in August 2016, prompting us to also revise TCELL's Outlook to Negative, in line with actions on two other similarly positioned domestically-focussed corporates. A downgrade of the sovereign would be expected to prompt a downgrade of TCELL, regardless of its underlying business and financial strength. DERIVATION SUMMARY TCELL's ratings are positioned well relative to its closest peer Turkish incumbent, Turk Telecom. Turk Telecom has a similar operating profile, although unlike TCELL, its strength stems from its incumbent fixed operations, although it has higher leverage (YE15: FFO net leverage of 2.0x). Turk Telecom therefore faces greater potential ratings pressure given FX debt exposure and risks relating to TRL depreciation. Outside of FX risk and associated sovereign pressures, TCELL has a similar or stronger ratings profile - both business and financial - to similarly or higher rated western European telecom peers such as KPN (BBB/Stable), Telefonica Deutschland (BBB/Stable) and TDC (BBB-/Stable). TCELL's ratings are effectively capped at the sovereign rating; No parent/subsidiary or operating environment aspects impacts the rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue growth of 10% in 2016, reducing to 6.5% by 2020 - EBITDA margin of 32% for the next three years - CAPEX to sales (excluding spectrum) of 22% in 2016, reducing to 18% by 2019 - Final spectrum payments relating to 4G auction of TRY1.5bn in FY17 - No dividend payments over the next three years given current shareholder impasse RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action include: - A revision of the Outlook on the Turkish sovereign to Stable from Negative could lead to a change in the Outlook on TCELL's rating. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action: - Expectation that FFO adjusted net leverage will remain above 2.25x (which corresponds to net debt/EBITDA of around 1.5x) on a sustained basis - Material deterioration in TCELL's operating conditions or competitive environment to the extent financial performance is expected to materially underperform Fitch's rating case - Pre-dividend free cash flow margin sustainably below mid-single digits - A reassertion of governance issues, to the extent these affect management's ability to remain within targeted financial policies or implement key business decisions, or result in the absorption of liabilities not currently considered within Fitch's rating case - It is unlikely that the company would be rated above the sovereign; a downgrade of Turkey's rating would result in a negative rating action for TCELL Rating sensitivities for Turkish sovereign (BBB-/Negative): The following factors, individually or collectively, could trigger a downgrade: - Prolonged or deepened political instability, insecurity or geopolitical stresses that undermine economic performance or economic policy credibility - A materialisation of stresses stemming from external financing vulnerabilities - A reversal in the declining trend in debt/GDP or a worsening of external imbalances As the Outlook is Negative, Fitch does not anticipate developments with a high likelihood of triggering an upgrade. However, the following factors, individually or collectively, could lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable: - A more stable and predictable domestic political and security environment - Implementation of reforms that address structural deficiencies in the economy LIQUIDITY TCELL reported cash of TRY5.6bn at end-September 2016. The company has committed club loan facilities totalling TRY3.0bn (fully drawn at 3Q16), along with facilities from China Development Bank of which EUR 500m (partly drawn as at 3Q16) is available for refinancing existing loans and EUR750m is available for infrastructure procurement (undrawn as at 3Q16). Free cash flow (FCF) is forecast to be negative during 2017 given exceptional capex and spectrum payments. However, as underlying FCF is positive and liquidity is considered sufficient, we expect TCELL to be FCF positive in FY18. Contact: Principal Analyst James Hollamby Analyst +44 20 3530 1656 Supervisory Analyst Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 20 3530 1085 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor must be disclosed (in bullet points). Analysts should refer to the relevant section of the Data Control Form and discuss and agree the proposed disclosure at the rating committee. This disclosure should appear after the analyst contact information. In line with Fitch's approach to lease adjusted debt for companies operating in higher interest rate environments Fitch applies a 5x multiple to TCELL's operating lease expense (compared with a standard 8x) in calculating lease adjusted debt. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1017611 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001