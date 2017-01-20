Fitch Affirms ASML at 'BBB+': Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Dutch technology company ASML Holding N.V.'s (ASML) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. It has also assigned a final rating of 'BBB+' to the group's EUR750m senior notes due in 2027. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The ratings reflect ASML's market-leading position and technological expertise in the manufacturing of equipment for the semiconductor market. A single product and segment focus weaken the company's operating risk profile, but this is effectively managed through maintaining a flexible business model, R&D focus and a conservative financial policy. The company's investment in leading-edge EUV technology and holistic lithography is coming to fruition. The technology is likely to strengthen ASML's market position and lay down the foundations for long-term growth. The final rating for the senior notes follows a successful issue and receipt of final documentation. Fitch is also revising the liquidity definition that the agency applies to ASML's rating sensitivities. The revision effectively allows preparations for the refinancing of upcoming debt maturities to be made two years ahead of maturity compared with three years previously. The revision reflects an improvement in the company's operating profile as a result of the evolution of the business and market. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Market Position: ASML's ratings are supported by a strong market position and technological leadership in the supply of lithography systems. This is reflected in a revenue market share of around 80%. The company sustains its position through R&D and working closely with its key customers on product evolution, roadmap and delivery. ASML manages its cyclical and technological exposure by maintaining a scalable business model and by maintaining sufficient resources to continue R&D through periods of economic downturn. Product and Customer Concentration: ASML's focus on one cyclically exposed, technology-driven product segment, with high R&D costs, supplied to few large semiconductor manufacturers raises the company's operating risk and is a constraint on the ratings. This is partially offset by the company's revenue mix, improving stability from end-customer consolidation and customer shareholding. Investments for the Future: ASML invested EUR2.75bn in 2016 by acquiring 100% of HMI and intends to invest EUR1bn for a 24.9% stake in Carl Zeiss SMT in 2017. Both investments are aimed at bolstering R&D capabilities and are intended to lay the medium- to long-term foundations for future product developments. ASML has funded the investments predominantly with debt and with some use of equity and existing cash resources. Fitch expects ASML's funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage will increase to between 0.0x to 0.2x by end-2017 from a positive net cash position of (0.2x) at end-2016. The increase remains comfortably within ASML's 'BBB+' rating. Commensurate Increase in Debt: Fitch views ASML's use of the balance sheet to strengthen the company's operating profile as credit-supportive compared with other options such as increased share buybacks. We also believe the increase in gross debt is being undertaken at an appropriate time in the evolution of the business and in a manner that preserves cash reserves for liquidity. ASML has maintained gross debt at around EUR1.1bn for the past three years, which has now increased to EUR3.3bn as a result of the recent acquisitions. The increase in debt comes after a period of gradual and sustainable improvement in the company's operating and credit risk profiles. Sustained Improvements in Operating Profile: ASML's operating and credit profiles have improved over the past two to three years, in our opinion. This reflects the fruition of EUV technology following years of investment in R&D, a near 90% market share of high-end lithography machines, and increased collaboration with key customers such as Intel, TSMC and Samsung. It also takes into account increasing diversification of end-customer applications, expansion in holistic lithography, a growing proportion of revenues from service and field option sales and semi-conductor industry consolidation that is likely to lead to greater stability in overall industry capacity planning. Conservative Financial Policy: At end-4Q16 ASML had a net cash position with EUR4.1bn of cash and short-term investments and EUR3.1bn of long-term debt. We expect ASML to maintain a cash liquidity buffer of between EUR2bn and EUR2.5bn. The company has a strong cash- generative capability with a pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF) margin of 12% to 15%. ASML's dividend pay-out ratio is likely to remain between 45% and 60% of pre-dividend FCF despite strong dividend growth. This enables the company to retain sufficient capacity and flexibility to manage its leverage profile. Key Industry Sector: ASML's prospects are intrinsically linked to that of the semiconductor industry. Cyclicality will continue to be a feature, but the medium- to long-term trend is likely to be robust given that semiconductors are central to almost all electronic equipment and devices and their innovation. Growth for ASML will be driven by an increase in electronic equipment and device sales, increase in lithography intensity for greater semiconductor shrink, and a growing proportion of silicon content in electronic devices. DERIVATION SUMMARY ASML has one of the strongest cash-generative capabilities in the technology sector, which is supported by an 80% market share in its niche segment. The company's technology supports and drives the development of a much larger semiconductor manufacturing sector. Barriers to entry are driven by know-how, technology expertise, capital investment requirements and customer partnerships. The ability to manage a leveraged balance sheet is constrained by cyclical exposure and customer and product concentration risks. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue growth of 13% in 2017, driven by growth in field option and services, net equipment sales and full consolidation of HMI. - R&D expenditure around EUR1.3bn in 2017. - EBITDA margin of 29% in 2017, expanding to 31% by 2019. - Capital expenditure of 5% to 5.5% of sales between 2017 and 2019. - Dividend increases of 10% per year from 2017 to 2019. - Share buybacks of EUR400m in 2017 and EUR500m in 2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Operating margins materially below 10%-15% in downturns and below 25%-30% at the peak of up-cycles. However, Fitch recognises that operating losses may be incurred during extreme cyclical contractions. - Liquidity (defined as gross cash plus undrawn, committed revolving credit facility (RCF) beyond two years less any debt maturities occurring within two years) consistently below EUR1.5bn. The company's public commitment is to a strong cash balance. - Major loss of market share. Revenue market share is currently estimated at around 75%-80% (up from 65% in 2009). A decline to 55%, albeit still strong, would signal a rapid shift in market position and one that would probably reflect a sustained negative trend. - Mid-cycle FFO adjusted gross leverage remaining above 2.0x (equivalent to 1.0x FFO adjusted net leverage) on a sustained basis. Positive rating action is unlikely in the near term. The unique nature of ASML's business, including the cyclicality in its customers' end- markets, technology migrations that drive the need for high R&D investment and the company's limited diversification, are a constraint on the ratings. LIQUIDITY ASML maintains a strong cash position, which covers all debt maturities for at least the next five years. The company targets a minimum cash buffer of EUR2bn to EUR2.5bn. As of end-2016, ASML had a cash position of EUR2.91bn and short-term investments of EUR1.15bn and an undrawn RCF of EUR700m maturing in 2021. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS ASML Holding N.V. -- Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable -- Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+' -- EUR750m senior notes due 2027: assigned final rating of 'BBB+' 