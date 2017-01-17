Fitch Affirms KA Finanz at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed KA Finanz AG's (KF) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions are part of a review of Fitch-rated eurozone institutions in wind-down. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF) AND SENIOR DEBT KF's Long- and Short-Term IDRs, senior debt ratings, Support Rating, and SRF reflect Fitch's assessment of the high likelihood that support for KF would be made available by the Republic of Austria (AA+/Stable/F1+), if required. Our assessment is driven primarily by KF's state ownership, significant state-guaranteed funding and the reasonable flexibility available to Austria to support KF. The government has stated that it intends to remain KF's sole shareholder until the bank's wind-down is completed. Fitch believes that the Austrian government's propensity to provide capital or funding support to KF would remain high, even if substantial additional capital is required. This could be the case, for example, if KF posts large credit losses following an accelerated wind-down or asset disposal. However, this is not our base case expectation as we believe that its orderly wind-down will progress as planned, without requiring recapitalisation from the state. As a regulated bank, KF would be subject to the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), which together with the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM), could require KF to take resolution measures including senior creditor bail-in instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. The BRRD and its bail-in tool were fully implemented into Austrian law on 1 January 2015. Nonetheless, we believe that the effectiveness of bail-in would be limited as it would predominantly hit the state as owner and funding guarantor and only more moderately third-party creditors. Austria's approach to KF's wind-down plan was clearly formulated at an early stage and has been consistently implemented. Under reasonable stress assumptions, we expect KF to incur only manageable losses commensurate with its loss absorption capacity. Similar to other monoline public-sector lenders, we view KF's high concentration on single exposures as the main potential source of large, unexpected losses. However, concentration has been declining rapidly, which makes the risk of large single losses increasingly manageable. Since 2009, KF has received EUR2.2bn of state support net of guarantee fees paid to the government, including EUR1bn in 2011 following Greece-driven losses, and a EUR350m contribution in 2013 to ensure compliance with Basel III regulations while actively reducing risk-weighted assets via asset disposals. At end-1H16 KF's common equity Tier 1 ratio was 16.9% and its total capital ratio 20.7%. Beside KF's state ownership, our assumption that Austria will remain committed to supporting KF is underpinned by state guarantees covering a large share of KF's funding. These were substantially increased after the implementation of BRRD. KF has EUR1bn of guaranteed five-year notes outstanding, and the maximum volume that it can draw under its guaranteed commercial paper (CP) programme is EUR3.5bn. Assuming full utilisation of the CP programme, these funding guarantees are the equivalent of around one-third of KF's total end-1H16 liabilities. This extensive guaranteed funding significantly mitigates KF's refinancing risk, both directly and indirectly by raising confidence, especially among unguaranteed creditors. However, adverse market developments obliging KF to increase durably its usage of guaranteed funding could erode its loss absorption capacity due to the relatively high cost of state guarantees. We do not assign a Viability Rating to KF because due to its wind-down status, it would not be viable without external support. SUBORDINATED DEBT The subordinated lower Tier 2 notes maturing between 2021 and 2031 have been affirmed at 'B' to reflect our analysis of the risks of non-performance and loss severity in the absence of a VR or alternative anchor rating. While the notes are performing, the 'B' factors in the lack of financial flexibility for subordinated debt, which could be bailed in if additional state support is required to accompany KF's orderly wind-down under the BRRD. We derive the lower Tier 2 debt rating by stressing profit forecast and credit exposures of KF and similar issuers and comparing their related potential losses with their respective available capital buffers to determine and compare the potential need for extraordinary state support. STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT The EUR1bn guaranteed senior notes' long-term rating of 'AA+' and the EUR3.5bn guaranteed CP programme's short-term rating of 'F1+' reflect the state guarantees supporting the notes and the programme as we believe that Austria will honour its guarantees in full even in a scenario in which a resolution of KF would trigger a bail-in of senior unsecured creditors. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT KF's ratings are primarily sensitive to Austria's propensity and ability to provide support. The latter is unlikely to diminish materially as long as the sovereign rating remains in the 'AA' category and we do not expect a change in Austria's propensity to provide support based on KF's current wind-down plan. The ratings are also sensitive to large single credit losses that may necessitate a capital injection from the state, increasing the risk of senior unsecured creditor bail-in under BRRD. SUBORDINATED DEBT If KF's capital ratios and ability to absorb large losses from single borrower defaults improves significantly as its wind-down progresses, this could create upside for the lower Tier 2 notes' rating. However, this potential will be low in the medium term as the large guarantee fees to be paid to the state will prevent capitalisation from materially strengthening. Downside arises from the risk of the notes being bailed-in if new state aid is required. A bail-in would likely result in high loss severity, which could trigger a downgrade to 'CC' or 'C'. STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT The ratings of the EUR1bn government-guaranteed senior notes and the EUR3.5bn state-guaranteed CP programme have the same sensitivities as the sovereign's IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: KA Finanz AG (KF) Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+' Long-term senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+' State-guaranteed Long-term senior unsecured note (XS1270771006): affirmed at 'AA+' State-guaranteed commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1+' Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F2' Subordinated tier 2 debt (XS0257275098, AT0000441209, XS0185015541, XS0144772927 and XS0255270380): affirmed at 'B' Contact: Primary Analyst Krista Davies Director +44 203 350 1579 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Christian Schindler Associate Director +44 203 530 1323 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 203 530 1191 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1017640 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001