Fitch Publishes 2 Deutsche Ultra-short Duration Bond Funds' Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published ratings on the following two funds: Deutsche Managed Euro Ultra Short Fixed Income Fund:'AAf'/'S1' Deutsche Managed Sterling Ultra Short Fixed Income Fund: 'AAAf'/'S1'. The funds are sub-funds of the Irish-domiciled OEIC, Deutsche Global Liquidity Series p.l.c. The funds' investment manager is Deutsche Asset Management S.A. and sub-investment manager is Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fund Credit Quality The 'AAf' fund credit quality rating of the euro fund is driven by a weighted average rating factor (WARF) of 0.38 as of end-December 2016, which is consistent with Fitch's 'AAf' rating range of 0.3-1. The 'AAAf' fund credit quality rating of the sterling fund is driven by a weighted average rating factor (WARF) of 0.28 as of end-December 2016, which is consistent with Fitch's 'AAAf' rating range of 0-0.3. The ratings also take into consideration the funds' investment guidelines, which limit them to investing only in investment-grade short- to medium-term debt and debt-related instruments. Furthermore Fitch views the portfolio construction strategy conservative, which seeks to build diversification while investing only in high quality issuers. Portfolio Sensitivities to Market Risks The funds have low exposure to interest rates and credit spread duration as measured by their market risk factors (MRF) of 0.80 and 0.89 respectively as of end-December 2016, both of which are well within the 'S1' rating range of 0-2. Both funds could extend their maturity profiles from current levels; however, Fitch views material maturity extension unlikely given the funds' current investment strategy. The euro fund's weighted average maturity (WAM) was eight months and weighted average life (WAL) nine months as of end-December 2016, while the sterling fund's WAM was nine months and WAL 10 months. The funds' investment guidelines cap WAM at 12 months and WAL at 18 months in both cases. Maximum individual asset maturity is capped at three years. The funds can purchase securities in currencies other than the funds' currency; however, these securities will be hedged using FX-forwards. Fund Profile The funds' investment objective is to generate capital growth while preserving capital and offering liquidity by investing in a diversified portfolio of short- to medium-term debt and debt related instruments. The funds can invest in fixed and floating instruments such as government, corporate bonds, commercial paper, certificates of deposits, covered bonds, asset-backed commercial paper and asset-backed securities at a maximum 20% of the portfolio's total assets. Investment Manager Deutsche Asset Management S.A. (and its affiliates) are all indirect subsidiaries of Deutsche Bank AG (A-/RWN/F1). Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH, the sub-advisor to the euro and sterling Funds falls within the rating perimeter of Deutsche Asset Management Germany, which is rated 'Highest Standards' by Fitch. Overall Deutsche AM had over EUR715bn in assets under management and about 5,500 employees as of end-3Q16. It had around EUR45bn in cash and short-duration assets under management as of end-3Q16. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the funds' credit quality or market risk profiles. A material adverse or continuous deviation from Fitch rating criteria will have rating implications. The euro fund's rating is robust at the current rating level on the basis of Fitch's WARF stress tests. The sterling fund's rating is moderately sensitive to Fitch's WARF stress test scenarios. These stress test scenarios evaluate potential portfolio concentration risk. The sterling fund suffered a minor breach of the 'AAAf' rating range as of end-December 2016 in some of Fitch's stress scenarios. Given that the breaches were relatively small and pending inflows will increase the fund's diversification Fitch has chosen to assign a rating of 'AAAf' rather than the 'AAf' suggested in some of Fitch's stress scenarios. The MRF stress test scenarios for both funds are also in line with the 'S1' rating level. 