Fitch Affirms Dexia Credit Local; Affirms & Withdraws Dexia Crediop's Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, January 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dexia Credit Local's (DCL) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' and its Italian subsidiary Dexia Crediop S.p.A.'s (Crediop) Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'. The Outlooks are Stable. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn Crediop's ratings for commercial reasons. Therefore, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Crediop. In addition, Fitch has assigned a Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) of 'BBB+(dcr)' to DCL as part of its roll out of DCRs to significant derivative counterparties in Western Europe and the US. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. These rating actions are part of a review of eurozone wind-down institutions rated by Fitch. KEY RATING DRIVERS DCL IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT DCL's Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch's view that it is highly likely that additional support would be provided by the authorities (Belgium, AA-/Stable and or France, AA/Stable) to DCL if required in order to ensure an orderly wind-down of the company. Our view is derived from DCL's majority ownership, the sizeable funding guarantees provided by Belgium and France and the financial flexibility of the two countries to provide financial support. DCL is the main operating entity of Dexia, which is 50% owned by Belgium and 44% by France. Fitch continues to factor in state support for DCL despite the implementation of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). This reflects our view that the BRRD will not be applied retroactively to DCL, at least as long as its orderly wind-down progresses in line with plans agreed with the European Commission (EC). We consider that the risk of senior creditor bail-in remains low for DCL and that the Belgian and French states will act pre-emptively to the extent possible to maintain DCL's capitalisation above minimum requirements. Belgium and France's sizeable investment in Dexia (94% of the group's equity, and funding guarantees granted to DCL for up to EUR85bn together with Luxembourg) represent a very strong incentive for the authorities to provide additional support, if required. Any new requirement for extraordinary support beyond the state aid already agreed would require approval from the EC. Fitch would then expect the EC to liaise about the action to take with the Single Resolution Board, which took over decisions on bank resolution from national authorities from January 2016. Fitch believes it likely that both parties would seek the least disruptive solution. However, we also believe that the decision would depend on specific circumstances, especially the extent to which the orderly wind-down is proceeding according to plan. Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to DCL because it cannot be meaningfully analysed as a viable entity in its own right as it is in run-off and relies on state guarantees for funding. STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT The ratings on DCL's debt guaranteed by Belgium (51.4%), France (45.6%) and Luxembourg (3%) are aligned with the ratings of Belgium as the lowest-rated guarantor, the guarantee being several but not joint. Each of the three states is responsible for a share of the overall guarantee and Fitch rates DCL's state-guaranteed debt on a 'first-dollar loss' basis. The 'F1+' rating on DCL's state-guaranteed debt reflects the 'F1+' Short-Term IDR of all three guarantors. DCR We have assigned DCL a DCR because we view it as a notable derivative counterparty. The DCR is at the same level as DCL's Long-Term IDR as the IDR is based on sovereign support (no Viability Rating). SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES DCL's subordinated debt instruments XS0307581883 and XS0284386306 are dated bonds (maturing in 2017 and 2019, respectively) with contractually mandatory coupon payment. The 'B-' rating of these securities reflects a bespoke analysis of the risks of non-performance and loss severity in the absence of a Viability Rating or alternative anchor rating. Although the notes are fully performing, the rating factors in the lack of financial flexibility for subordinated debt, which could be bailed in should DCL receive additional state support to accompany its orderly wind down. We derive the securities ratings by stressing profit forecast and credit exposure of DCL and similar issuers, and comparing the potential losses with their respective available capital buffers to determine and compare the potential need for extraordinary state support. Fitch has affirmed the 'C' rating of DCL's (FR0010251421) hybrid Tier 1 securities. The rating reflects the continued ban on coupon payment of subordinated debt and hybrid securities (unless contractually mandatory) imposed by the EC since 2010. DEXIA DELAWARE'S SHORT-TERM DEBT RATINGS The Short-Term ratings on the notes issued under Dexia Delaware LLC's (Dexia Delaware) US Commercial Paper (USCP) programme have been affirmed at 'F2' in line with DCL's Short-Term IDR. This reflects DCL's unconditional guarantee for the securities issued under the programme. Dexia Delaware is a fully-owned funding vehicle of DCL. CREDIOP IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING Crediop's ratings are based on institutional support from its majority shareholder, DCL, which has 70% ownership. Fitch believes the probability that DCL would provide support to Crediop, if needed, remains high, as a default of Crediop would result in high financial and reputational risk for its parent's wind-down process. DCL would likely be able to provide support to Crediop if necessary without needing to call on further state support itself, given the manageable size of Crediop relative to DCL. The two-notch difference between Crediop's Long-Term IDR and DCL's reflects a remote possibility that sovereign support would be required or that problems would arise at Crediop and DCL at the same time. In this case, Crediop would be less likely than DCL to receive support from Belgium and France given it is not based in Belgium or France and its residual assets were originated in Italy. The Stable Outlook on Crediop's Long-Term IDR reflects that on DCL. RATING SENSITIVITIES DCL IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT DCL's ratings are sensitive to a reduction in the Belgian or French state's ability or propensity to provide additional state support, including a downgrade of Belgium's sovereign rating by one notch or France's sovereign rating by two notches. A significant reduction in state ownership or state-guaranteed funding that would not be a result of lower funding needs, reducing the incentive to provide additional support, would also be rating negative. Any upgrade would be contingent on the two states demonstrating greater support. This is highly unlikely in Fitch's view, although not impossible. The ratings are also sensitive to DCL progressing with its orderly wind-down in accordance with the plan agreed with the EC. Deviation from the plan would likely trigger a fresh state aid review and heighten the likelihood of the Commission and/or Single Resolution Board requiring more stringent measures, which could include burden-sharing for senior creditors. STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT The 'AA-' Long-Term rating on DCL's state-guaranteed debt is sensitive to any rating action on the lowest-rated guarantor, which is currently Belgium. The 'F1+' Short-Term rating on DCL's state-guaranteed debt would be downgraded if the Short-Term IDR of any guarantor is downgraded. DCR The DCR of DCL is primarily sensitive to changes in DCL's Long-Term IDR. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES Upside potential for the ratings of DCL's subordinated debt instruments may result from its wind-down progressing significantly with capital being maintained at solid levels. Downside pressure may arise from any risk of further state support being needed. Should these instruments be bailed-in, loss severity would likely be high, which could result in a downgrade to 'CC' or 'C'. Fitch does not expect coupon payment to resume on DCL's hybrid Tier 1 securities (FR0010251421) and therefore sees no upside for the instruments' rating. DEXIA DELAWARE'S SHORT-TERM DEBT RATINGS Dexia Delaware's short-term debt guaranteed by DCL is sensitive to the same factors that would affect DCL's Short-Term IDR. CREDIOP's IDRs AND SUPPORT RATING Not applicable. The rating actions are as follows: Dexia Credit Local Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+' Derivative counterparty rating assigned at 'BBB+(dcr)' State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AA-/F1+' Senior debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Market-linked notes: affirmed at 'BBB+(emr)' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' Subordinated debt securities XS0307581883 and XS0284386306: affirmed at 'B-' Tier 1 hybrid securities FR0010251421: affirmed at 'C' Dexia Delaware LLC USD5bn US commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F2' Dexia Crediop S.p.A. Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook; withdrawn Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'; withdrawn Support Rating: affirmed at '2'; withdrawn 