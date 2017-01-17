Fitch Affirms CIFD at 'A'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, January 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Immobilier de France Developpement's (CIFD) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Long-Term IDR of Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF), the group's financing arm, has also been affirmed at 'A'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. These rating actions are part of a review of eurozone wind-down institutions rated by Fitch. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT CIFD's ratings are based on sovereign support, reflecting Fitch's opinion of an extremely high probability of continuing support by the French authorities (AA/Stable) to meet the institution's financial obligations. CIFD is the central body of the cooperative group. The ratings of 3CIF reflect the institution's integral role within the group, the legally established cross-support mechanism between group's entities and the conduit role it serves for state support. The robust support structure and France's financial strength are the key rating drivers. Fitch's assessment of the extremely high likelihood of state support is driven primarily by France's substantial commitments to the orderly wind-down outlined in the 2013 European Commission state aid agreement. The French state has granted a EUR28bn guarantee to 3CIF, including EUR16bn for senior debt issuance. 3CIF's use of this external guarantee is currently below EUR10bn and we expect this to remain materially below the EUR16bn limit. CIFD's resolution plan mainly consists in the run-off of a granular housing loan portfolio and, in our opinion, is unlikely to deviate from the lender's current projections. The group streamlined its organisation by merging nine out of 10 operating subsidiaries into CIFD as well as centralising risk controls and financial management within CIFD. CIFD did not require a capital injection when it was placed in orderly resolution. Its common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio is expected to have stood above 12% at end-2016 and the lender anticipates maintaining a CET1 above this threshold until its wind-down is complete in 2035. It benefits from specific protection as the payment of additional guarantee fees to the French state would be automatically deferred if its CET1 ratio falls below 12% after such payment. Fitch sees only a limited risk of state capital injection. CIFD's Stable Outlook is in line with France's and also reflects Fitch's view that CIFD's state aid plan will not be affected by the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to CIFD because it cannot be meaningfully analysed as a viable entity in its own right as it is in orderly wind-down and relies on extraordinary support from the French state to meet its financial liabilities. STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT The ratings assigned to the state-guaranteed securities issued by 3CIF are aligned with France's IDRs. This reflects the EUR16bn unconditional, irrevocable and timely funding guarantee provided by the French state to 3CIF. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT CIFD's and 3CIF's ratings are sensitive to a reduction in the French state's ability or propensity to provide additional state support, including a downgrade of France's sovereign rating. The ratings are also sensitive to the lender's wind-down deviating materially from plan. A deviation would likely trigger a fresh state aid review and heighten the likelihood of the authorities requiring more stringent measures, which could include burden-sharing for senior creditors. Deviation from the bank's resolution plan could arise following sharp loan quality deterioration, which would be severe enough to result in a material fall in capital ratios despite mechanisms in place and in an even higher use of France's external funding guarantee. This is not Fitch's central scenario. A rating upgrade would be contingent on France demonstrating greater support. This is highly unlikely in Fitch's view, although not impossible. STATE-GUARANTEED DEBT The long- and short-term state-guaranteed debt ratings are both sensitive to a change to the French sovereign ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Credit Immobilier de France Developpement (CIFD) Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'; Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF) Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' State-guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'AA' State-guaranteed EMTN programme: affirmed at 'AA'/'F1+' State-guaranteed French MTN programme: affirmed at 'AA' State-guaranteed French CP programme: affirmed at 'F1+' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A' French MTN programme: affirmed at 'A' French CP programme: affirmed at 'F1' Contact: Primary Analyst Francois-Xavier Deucher, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 72 Fitch France S.A.S 60 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Julien Grandjean Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 41 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 