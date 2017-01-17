Fitch: Improved Markets Drive Morgan Stanley's 4Q16 Earnings Performance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 17 (Fitch) Improved markets drove good earnings performance for Morgan Stanley (MS) according to Fitch Ratings. During a seasonally slower fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16), MS's net income was up 2% from the sequential quarter and up 79% from the prior year, which included restructuring costs in the company's fixed income trading business and challenging market conditions. On a full-year basis, MS's net income was down 2% from the prior year, which Fitch considers to be satisfactory given the slow start to the year, but lower than some peers. The quarterly results were driven by strong advisory net revenue on higher levels of completed M&A activity. An additional driver of results was stronger performance in the company's Fixed Income business unit across most product categories amid better industrywide trading conditions. The company's reported annualized return on average equity (ROAE) was 8.7% in 4Q16, unchanged from the sequential quarter, but up from 4.9% excluding DVA in the year-ago quarter. On a full-year basis, MS's ROAE was 8.0%, up from 7.8% excluding DVA in the prior year. Fitch considers these results to be encouraging, though they remain below the company's long-term ROAE target range of between 9%-11%. MS's results generally were in line with peer banks that have reported 4Q16 results to date, as all have benefited from improved market conditions for trading activity within their Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities divisions (FICC). Additionally, higher interest rates over the course of the year have begun to drive some improvement in net interest income (NII) across the industry. MS's overall investment banking net revenue grew 15% from the sequential quarter and 5% from the year-ago quarter. This was due to the improved advisory results noted previously as well as improved debt underwriting net revenue due to higher levels of non-investment grade issuance. Equity underwriting net revenue modestly declined amid continuing slow volumes of new initial public offerings (IPOs). As noted, reported sales and trading net revenue was up 1% from the sequential quarter and 49% from the year-ago quarter. Net revenue from equity trading, a franchise strength for MS, increased 4% from the sequential quarter and 9% from the year-ago quarter. Fixed income net revenue was essentially unchanged from the sequential quarter, which is significant as the fourth quarter tends to be seasonally slow. Relative to the year-ago quarter net revenue more than doubled. Overall wealth management net revenue in 4Q16 was up 3% from the sequential quarter and 6% from the year-ago quarter. This was in part driven by higher NII, which expanded 11% from the sequential quarter and 26% from the year-ago quarter. Given the Federal Reserve's rate hike in December 2016 as well the view of potentially higher rates over the course the year, NII may continue to expand over the next 12 months. The wealth management segment's pre-tax operating margin in 4Q16 was 22%, down from 23% in the sequential quarter but up from 20% in the year-ago quarter. This quarter's result was only slightly below the company's long-term pre-tax profit margin for this segment of between 23%-25%, as the segment's potential operating leverage remains constrained. The company's investment management segment's 4Q16 net revenue was down 9% from the sequential quarter and 19% from the year-ago quarter due largely to markdowns of legacy limited partner investments in third party sponsored funds. Asset management fees excluding these markdowns were essentially unchanged from the prior year. Expense management continues to be a key area of focus for MS's management team. Relative to the year-ago quarter the company generated positive operating leverage but relative to the sequential quarter generated modest negative operating leverage as high marketing and professional services cost weighed on the overall expense base. Overall pre-tax margin incrementally declined to 25% in 4Q16, down from 27% in the sequential quarter, but up from 19% in the year-ago quarter. MS' fully phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio under the advanced approaches remained unchanged from the sequential quarter at 15.8% in 4Q16, and up from 14.0% in the year ago quarter. MS's CET1 ratio remains at the top end of peer group averages, although it is expected to modestly decline over time via capital returns, subject to regulatory approval. MS's 4Q'16 fully phased-in Enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio improved to 6.3% in 4Q16, up from 6.2% in the sequential quarter, and up from 5.8% in the year-ago quarter. Liquidity remained solid with the company's Global Liquidity Reserve (GLR) up to $202 billion, or 24.9% of total assets amid continued deposit growth. MS's deposit balances were up to $155.8 billion in 4Q16 from $151.8 billion in the sequential quarter. 