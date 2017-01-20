Fitch Affirms Armenia at 'B+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Armenia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+' with Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Armenia's senior unsecured Long-Term Foreign Currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BB-' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Armenia's ratings are supported by higher income per capita, human development and governance indicators than peers, a credible monetary policy framework and the extended maturity profile of public debt. Conversely, the ratings are weighed down by high net external debt, high fiscal deficits leading to a rising debt burden, a highly dollarised banking sector and tensions with some neighbouring countries. Growth has weakened, as Fitch estimates 0.8% growth in 2016 reflecting weak domestic demand, partly as a result of lower remittances inflows. Growth will increase gradually in 2017 and 2018, reaching 2.1% and 3.1%, respectively, driven by the expected recovery in the Russian economy and moderate recovery in commodity prices. Fiscal consolidation in 2017 creates risks for Armenia's recovery path. The central government deficit rose to 5.6% of GDP in 2016, from 4.8% of GDP in 2015, and well above the initial 3.5% budget target. This was due to weaker revenues and increased execution of projects tied to external financing. It follows deficits consistently below government targets between 2011 and 2014. Fitch estimates Armenia's public debt reached 56.8% of GDP in 2016, similar to the 'B' category median. Currency risk is high as 80% of government debt is foreign currency (FC) denominated, although the average maturity is long. As government debt surpassed 50% of GDP in 2016, the government has to target a deficit of less than 3% of the previous three years' average GDP to comply with the Law of Public Debt. The approved 2017 budget targets a deficit of 2.8% of GDP supported by revenues from tax code reform and reduced foreign-financed project execution. Fitch forecasts a higher deficit of 3.7% of GDP, as growth will recover only gradually and current expenditure is unlikely to decline relative to GDP. The authorities face the challenge of maintaining confidence in the sustainability of public finances while containing the impact of consolidation measures on economic activity, which could undermine revenue performance. Armenia has shown capacity to absorb shocks and has a credible monetary policy framework. Annual inflation remained in negative territory in November, at -0.6%, but should gradually move towards the central bank's target of 4% in 2017-2018. In early December, Armenia completed the fourth review under the IMF's Extended Fund Facility. International reserves rose to USD2.2bn (five months of current external payments). Fitch estimates that Armenia's liquid assets as a share of short-term liabilities (at 125% in 2017) will remain below the 'B' category median (141%). The current account deficit may have reached 2.1% of GDP in 2016 versus a 'B' median of 5.7%, balancing continued improvement in the trade deficit due to strong export performance and a slight increase in imports due to weak domestic demand against continued weakness in remittances. Current account deficits are forecast to average 4% of GDP in 2017-2018 due to a subdued domestic demand recovery, the return of growth to Russia, increased export market diversification, moderate increases in international oil prices and the prospect of a new gold mine operation coming on line in 2018. A moderate deficit could also lead to a gradual decline in external indebtedness (net external debt of 48% of GDP vs peers' 20%) after sustained growth in the aftermath of the global financial crisis. Non-performing loans increased in 2016 (8.2% end- November based on the national definition of 1 to 270 days overdue), but the financial sector stabilised and made progress towards reducing vulnerabilities. Bank capitalisation strengthened (18.3% in 3Q16) in line with the central bank's requirements, which are on target to be met by January 2017, mostly through shareholder contributions and with no need of sovereign support. FC credit and deposit levels remain above 60% of the respective totals. The banking system's FX position is balanced and regulations are in place to prevent FC lending to non-FC generators. As a result of the December 2015 referendum, Armenia is currently in transition from a presidential to a parliamentary system. The country will hold parliamentary elections in April 2017. Fitch does not expect material changes in the direction of economic policy. After the short-lived armed escalation in April 2016, the 'frozen' conflict with Azerbaijan regarding the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region has returned to its previous state of low level sporadic clashes. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Armenia a score equivalent to a rating of 'B+' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LTFC IDR. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LTFC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced. Nonetheless, the following risk factors could, individually or collectively, trigger positive rating action: - A downward trajectory in the government debt-to-GDP ratio. - A sustained improvement in the external balance sheet. The following risk factors could individually or collectively, trigger negative rating action: - Continued increases in the government debt to GDP ratio due to a failure to implement fiscal consolidation measures and/or growth underperformance. - A marked drop in foreign exchange reserves. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that Armenia will continue to experience broad social and political stability and there will be no prolonged escalation in the conflict with Azerbaijan regarding Nagorno-Karabakh to a level that would affect economic and financial stability. Fitch assumes that the Russian economy will grow by 1.3% and 2.0% in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Contact: Primary Analyst Erich Arispe Director +44 20 35301753 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ed Parker Managing Director +44 20 3530 1176 Committee Chairperson Jan Friederich Senior Director +852 2263 9910 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1017853 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001