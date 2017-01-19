Fitch Affirms Deutsche Telekom at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Telekom's (DT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. Fitch has also affirmed DT's senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB+' and 'F2'. The affirmation also applies to the debt issued by Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. and guaranteed by DT. DT is the incumbent telecoms operator in Germany, benefiting from its strong established position in a resilient domestic market. Extensive geographic diversification in the US and across Europe results in greater operating challenges compared with its home market, but also adds flexibility to active management of the group's portfolio. Adjusted for debt at handset-related financial services (FS) operations, leverage is consistent with the current rating and is unlikely to be significantly stressed by T-Mobile US's participation in a planned 600MHz spectrum auction in the US later this year. KEY RATING DRIVERS Adequate Leverage Headroom: Leverage is comfortable for DT's rating with Fitch-defined funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage estimated to have improved slightly at end-2016 from 3.4x at end-2015. This is due to healthy revenue growth and stronger margins in the US in spite of large spectrum purchases, stabilisation of domestic EBITDA and modest divestments. It is also driven by our adjustment of FS-related debt as a result of the way DT finances handsets in the US - this accounted for a 0.1x reduction in the FFO adjusted net leverage at end-2015 (see Fitch's corporate methodology revised in September 2016 for more details). We expect DT's FFO adjusted net leverage to remain below 3.5x, a key rating sensitivity. With T-Mobile US remaining on a steady growth path, we estimate that DT has flexibility to finance higher capex in Germany and spectrum investments in the US without necessarily jeopardising its rating. Discontinuing scrip dividends and large acquisitions on top of this may be more challenging. US Operations More Strategic: Continuing US revenue and EBITDA growth but also DT's stronger commitment to parental funding of the US subsidiary leads us to believe that T-Mobile US is becoming more strategic to the group. We believe DT would still consider a merger in the US, or a reduction in its stake if the opportunity arises However, the improved operating and financial performance of T-Mobile US increases the likelihood that DT could run this subsidiary as an independent business over the longer-term.. Limited US Spectrum Risk: The ongoing US 600MHz broadcast incentive spectrum auction entails lower over-investment risks than we had initially expected. We believe that reasonable spectrum investment can be accommodated at the current rating level. T-Mobile US should be able to invest at attractive spectrum prices relative to its larger competitors as it is eligible to bid in the auction's likely-lower-priced reserve band. Stable Performance in Germany: We expect DT to maintain a largely stable performance in its core Germany market on the back of a healthy economy and continuing large investments into fibre/VDSL upgrades and LTE capacity. A regulatory approval for a wider VDSL roll-out in exchange for investment commitments removes uncertainty over its capex strategy. An increase in domestic capex will be partially mitigated by subsidies, and should help defend the company's competitive position versus cable network operators. The strong bundling proposition of DT has contributed to its ability to defend its domestic market share, and is a significant competitive advantage, in our view. DT's reported mobile service revenue demonstrated a modest 0.2% yoy growth in 3Q16, in spite of significant challenges of roaming regulation and discounts from bundled offers. Fixed-line revenues are under more pressure, suffering from continuing decline in legacy voice revenues. Improving Free Cash Flow Generation: Excluding US spectrum investments, we expect DT to improve its FCF generation in 2017 and 2018 after completing most of its LTE roll-out and VDSL/fibre upgrades in Germany. Growing US EBITDA and FFO will also be a significant positive contributor. We forecast that DT's FCF margin is likely to be in a 3%-4% range over the next three years. The lack of significant new spectrum auctions in Europe reduces the risk of one-off investments. A mandatory conversion of preferred shares at T-Mobile US in 2017 is non-cash, but would reduce debt by USD1bn. DERIVATION SUMMARY DT's profitability and FCF generation are lower than at similarly rated peers; however, it benefits from wider geographic diversification and stronger growth profile, primarily in the US. DT's market position and financial performance is stronger in the core domestic market compared with most other European incumbent operators. DT's leverage and liquidity are comfortable for the rating level. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Largely stable domestic revenues and modestly improving EBITDA margins - Mid-single digit revenue growth in the US and modestly improving EBITDA margins - Moderate revenue pressures on the European franchise - Up to USD10bn spectrum investments in the US in 2017 - Capex as a percentage of revenue (excluding spectrum) of 17% in 2017, gradually declining to 14%-15% in 2018-2019 - T-Mobile US's USD1bn hybrid instrument converting into equity in 2017 RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -Maintaining lower leverage targets and stabilisation of operating performance across most of the group's operations Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -An increase in FFO-adjusted net leverage to above 3.5x (3.4x at end-2015) on a sustained basis. Spikes in leverage driven by spectrum investment may be consistent with the current rating level if the company has a credible plan to reduce leverage within 18-24 months. -Pressure on FCF driven by EBITDA margin erosion, consistently higher capex and shareholder distributions, or significant underperformance in the core domestic market and at other key subsidiaries. LIQUIDITY Robust Liquidity, Maturity Profile: The company's public treasury policy is to maintain liquidity sufficient to cover 24 months of coming debt maturities. Available liquidity at end-3Q16 significantly exceeded this guidance. DT's debt maturity profile is well spread with single-year refinancing exposure at below EUR7bn, which is not onerous in view of DT's size. Contact: Principal Analyst Slava Bunkov Director +7-495 956 9931 Supervisory Analyst Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA Senior Director +7 495 956 9968 Committee Chairperson Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424

Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -Adjustments for factoring, de-recognition of leased handsets and outstanding handset receivables related to financial services operations (assessed using a debt-to-equity ratio of 3x) resulted in a reduction of the level of debt used in calculating our leverage metrics by EUR2.5 bn. 