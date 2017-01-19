Fitch Affirms Ratings of 4 Foreign-Owned Indonesian Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed the National Ratings of four foreign-owned Indonesian banks. The banks are: - PT Bank KEB Hana Indonesia (KEB Hana Indonesia), - PT Bank Woori Saudara Indonesia 1906, Tbk (BWS), - PT Bank ICBC Indonesia (ICBC Indonesia), and - PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk (BTPN). Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and all other international ratings of KEB Hana Indonesia. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. 'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country. 'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING The ratings of the banks reflect Fitch's view of parental support and linkage for the four banks. Fitch believes timely support for KEB Hana Indonesia, BWS, ICBC Indonesia and BTPN is highly likely to be forthcoming from their higher-rated parents, namely Korea-based KEB Hana Bank (A-/Stable) and Woori Bank (A-/Stable), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC; A/Stable), and Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC, A/Negative), respectively. In Fitch's view, the four banks are strategically important subsidiaries of their respective parents that support their parent's goals of business growth in emerging Asian countries, particularly Indonesia. KEB Hana Indonesia's loan portfolio is proportionately distributed between the SME and corporate segments, while BWS focuses on lending to consumer and corporate segments. ICBC Indonesia's loan portfolio is mainly derived from larger corporations while BTPN focuses on lending to pensioners and micro lending. VIABILITY RATING KEB Hana Indonesia's Viability Rating (VR) reflects the bank's strong performance in asset-quality and relationship with Korea-based customers, despite its small franchise, high appetite for credit growth, and moderate profitability compared with its larger peers. The VR also takes into account on-going support from its parent, especially in funding, liquidity and capitalisation. KEB Hana Indonesia, BWS and BTPN have maintained satisfactory capital profiles with their parents' support. Their Tier 1 capital ratios stood at 17.0%, 17.0% and 23.9%, respectively, at end-September 2016. ICBC Indonesia's Tier 1 ratio remained modest at 11.6%, which means the bank will need a capital injection in the near term from its parent to support its business growth. The loan/deposit ratios (LDR) of KEB Hana Indonesia and ICBC Indonesia are likely to remain high in the near term as they seek higher loan growth. However, the liquidity risks associated with high loan growth are mitigated by liquidity support from their parents, which Fitch expects to be forthcoming in times of need. Profitability is likely to be subdued due to intense competition for low-cost funding with larger peer banks, with the four banks at a disadvantage because of their smaller and more limited franchises. In Fitch's view, asset quality at the four banks, although weaker at ICBC Indonesia, should remain manageable in the near term, even if the economic environment were to remain sluggish. ISSUE RATINGS The ratings of the banks' rupiah-denominated senior bonds are the same as their National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria. KEB Hana Indonesia's subordinated debt is rated two notches below its National Long-Term Rating - one notch for loss severity to reflect their subordination and write-down features, and one notch for non-performance risk to reflect coupon and principal deferral risk. Fitch's standard approach is to notch twice for non-performance risk to account for deferral risk and our view that deferral of payment is likely to be triggered before any write-down. However, for foreign-owned banks with institutional support from their parents, as in the case of KEB Hana Indonesia, notching for non-performance is reduced to one, as we view that the risk of non-performance is partly neutralised by potential parent support. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING Upside potential for KEB Hana Indonesia's IDRs may result from an upgrade of Indonesia's Country Ceiling of 'BBB', but only if the parent's ratings remain above Indonesia's Country Ceiling. The Support Rating is likely to remain unchanged unless there is a multiple-notch change in its parent's IDRs. There is no rating upside for the four banks' National Ratings as they are already at the top of the scale. Downward rating pressure may arise from any developments leading to a weakening of perceived support from their parents, such as major changes to ownership or material deterioration of the subsidiaries' operating performance, thereby deviating from the objectives envisaged by the parents. VIABILITY RATING Rating upside on KEB Hana Indonesia's VR may result if its franchise expands to be more comparable to the major Indonesian banks', while it maintains sound asset quality, healthy risk-adjusted profitability, and a predominantly low-cost deposit-funded balance sheet. Rating downside may result from significant deterioration in asset quality, capitalisation, or marked weakening in its liquidity profile. ISSUE RATINGS Any changes in the banks' National Ratings would affect the banks' issue ratings. The full list of rating actions is as follows: KEB Hana Indonesia Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'F3' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' Subordinated bond rating affirmed at 'AA(idn)' BWS National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' ICBC Indonesia National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' Medium-Term Notes 2014 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' BTPN National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)' Rupiah senior unsecured bond tranches under programme I 2011 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' Rupiah senior unsecured bond tranche under programme II 2013 affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' Rupiah senior unsecured bond programme III 2016 and tranches affirmed at 'AAA(idn)' and 'F1+(idn)' Contacts: Primary Analysts: Ambreesh Srivastava (International ratings for KEB Hana Indonesia) Senior Director +65 67967218 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Gary Hanniffy, CFA (National Ratings for KEB Hana Indonesia, BWS and ICBC Indonesia) Director +62 21 2988 6808 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Iwan Wisaksana (National Ratings for BTPN) Director +62 21 2988 6807 Secondary Analyst: Gary Hanniffy, CFA (International Ratings for KEB Hana Indonesia) Director +62 21 2988 6808 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 