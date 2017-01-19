Fitch Downgrades Costa Rica to 'BB'; Outlook Revised to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Costa Rica's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The Outlooks were revised to Stable from Negative. The issue ratings on Costa Rica's senior unsecured Foreign- and Local-Currency bonds are also downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The Country Ceiling was downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs are affirmed at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade reflects Costa Rica's deteriorating debt dynamics driven by large fiscal deficits and continued institutional gridlock preventing progress on reforms to correct fiscal imbalances. Costa Rica's central government fiscal deficits have grown over the last five years, reaching 5.7% of GDP in 2015 (the general government deficit reached 4.6% of GDP in 2015, which incorporates surpluses of public pension funds). Despite the estimated 0.6% of GDP improvement in 2016 (due largely to administrative measures), the fiscal deficit is expected to rise over the next two years as a result of a higher interest burden and spending rigidities. The government's tax reform proposals to rein in the fiscal deficits have made little progress in Congress given its fragmented structure and the cumbersome legislative process. The outlook for passage of the crucial VAT and income tax proposals (estimated to provide close to 2% of GDP in additional revenues) has significantly diminished as the February 2018 congressional and presidential elections approach. Fitch's new baseline scenario does not incorporate passage of any meaningful tax reform measures in the forecast period through 2018. As a result of the large fiscal imbalances, Costa Rica's debt burden has risen rapidly over the last decade. Gross general government debt doubled to an estimated 41% of GDP in 2016 from 20% of GDP in 2008 (Fitch's general government figures net out around 4% of GDP in public pension holdings of government debt). The debt burden will continue to rise in the absence of meaningful tax measures, with debt expected to reach over 60% of GDP within the next decade. The Stable Outlook reflects Costa Rica's resilient growth and financing flexibility in the captive local market, which has been able to accommodate the large fiscal deficits, mitigating Fitch's previous concerns over the financing flexibility of the sovereign. A dynamic and diversified export base and a vibrant tourism sector have underpinned Costa Rica's solid economic performance, with GDP growth estimated to have reached 4.2% in 2016. Fitch forecasts growth of above 4% in both 2017 and 2018. In 2016, Costa Rica was largely able to meet its financing needs in the local market by tapping sizeable liquidity among various public-sector entities, after congressional authorization for external bond issuance ended in 2015. Furthermore, the fall in the oil price and the buoyancy of export and tourism receipts have underpinned an improvement in Costa Rica's external finances, with the current account deficit falling to an estimated 3.5% of GDP in 2016 from 4.5% in 2015. Inflation averaged 0.7% in 2016, well below the central bank's 3%+/-1pp target due to the fall in oil prices at the beginning of 2016 and a relatively steady exchange rate (until the latter part of the year). As a result, the central bank's monetary policy has remained accommodative over the last 12 months with policy rates on hold after a cumulative 350 basis point cut in 2015-Jan 2016. Inflation is expected to converge to the central bank's target in 2017. High fiscal deficits, limited exchange rate flexibility, high financial dollarization and quasi-fiscal losses at the central bank continue to constrain monetary policy. Costa Rica's 'BB' ratings are supported by structural indicators that are strong relative to peers, including high per capita income, social development and governance standards. The ratings are also supported by the country's successful economic model centered around high value-added service and manufacturing activities, which supports robust growth and foreign direct investment inflows. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Costa Rica a score equivalent to a rating of 'BBB+' on the LT FC IDR scale. In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch's sovereign rating committee decided to adjust the rating indicated by the SRM by more than the usual maximum range of +/- 3 notches because of the extent of Costa Rica's intractable political gridlock and sharply rising debt burden. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: --Structural: -2 notches, to reflect a long track record of institutional gridlock that is not captured in the county's high governance indicators, as reflected by repeated failure to produce meaningful fiscal reform because of congressional fragmentation and judicial injunctions. --Fiscal: -2 notches, to reflect our expectation that debt will continue to rise over the medium- to long-term in the absence of more substantive fiscal reform, as well as a rigid expenditure profile dominated by indexed salaries, rising interest payments, and constitutionally mandated spending in such areas as education, which makes fiscal consolidation difficult. The SRM is Fitch's proprietary multiple regression rating model which employs 18 variables based on three-year centered averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output in assigning the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following risk factors individually, or collectively, could trigger a positive rating action: --An easing of political gridlock that improves overall fiscal management, including passage and implementation of meaningful tax reforms; --Meaningful progress on a fiscal consolidation strategy that improves the prospects for debt stabilization; --Higher growth that improves fiscal and government debt dynamics. Future developments that could individually, or collectively, result in a negative rating action include: --Significant fiscal slippage that leads to a sharper deterioration in debt dynamics; --Evidence of sovereign financing constraints; --A deterioration in prospects for foreign investment and growth. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that in absence of authorization of a Eurobond issuance, Costa Rica will be able to meet its high deficit financing needs in 2017-2018 through reliance on the local market and/or through alternative external financing sources. Fitch forecasts that U.S. growth and continued lower oil prices will support economic growth in Costa Rica in 2017-2018. Contact: Primary Analyst Richard Francis Director +212-908-0858 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Todd Martinez Associate Director +1-212-908-0897 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 203-530-1219 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1017771 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001