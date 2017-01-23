惠譽確認三家中國政策性銀行的長期發行人違約評級為‘A+’

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, January 22 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初於2017年1月19日發布于： <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1017749">Fitch Affirms 3 Chinese Policy Banks' Long-Term IDRs at 'A+' 惠譽評級今日確認中國國家開發銀行（國開行）、中國農業發展銀行（農發行）和中國進出口銀行（進出口銀行）的長期發行人違約評級為‘A+’級，評級展望穩定。惠譽同時將上 述三家銀行的短期發行人違約評級由‘F1’級上調至‘F1+’級，以與中國主權的短期發行人違約評級保持一致。完整的評級行動列表請見文末。 關鍵評級驅動因素 發行人違約評級、國家評級和高級債項 基於中央政府在這三家銀行出現危機時將給于特別強大支持的極高可能性，其評級與中國的主權信用評級（‘A+’級/展望穩定/‘F1+’）相當。為了與2016年上調後的中 國主權短期發行人違約評級保持一致，對受評銀行的短期發行人違約評級進行了上調。 惠譽預計這三家銀行將繼續保持其在支持與推動中國經濟戰略性發展中的重要政策性角色。基於此，惠譽認為國家將有強烈意願為其提供支持。該預期的支持因素還包括這三家銀行1 00%由國家持有，並且具有接受中央政府支持（包括注資）的較長歷史。這三家銀行的準主權地位也反映在這些銀行發行的所有債券的零風險權重上。鑒於這三家銀行所擔負的國家 政策職能，惠譽沒有授予其生存力評級。 三家政策性銀行均在中國的經濟發展中扮演越發重要的角色，它們為關鍵領域提供融資服務：國開行負責國內基礎設施建設項目和支柱產業的融資，農發行負責農作物收儲和農村發展 項目的融資，進出口銀行負責促進中國進出口貿易增長等領域的信貸資金供給。除了以上核心政策性職能之外，國開行和進出口銀行也為以國家名義進行的戰略性海外投資和資源收購 提供融資支持，例如與中國的“一帶一路”發展戰略相關的戰略性海外投資和資源收購。 在中央政府的控制下，這三家銀行的資產規模持續較快增長並高於行業平均水平，因為其作為政策性銀行支持著用來維持中國的經濟增長並推動經濟轉型的國家政策。惠譽預計，所有 三家銀行將繼續在支持國家政策目標中發揮重要作用，包括為經濟中的部分行業或借款人提供政策導向型貸款，而在其他情況下，此類貸款就風險調整而言可能被視為對商業貸款機構 不利。 評級敏感性 發行人違約評級、支持評級、支持評級底線 這三家政策性銀行的發行人違約評級將可能與中國主權評級保持一致，但是，如果中央政府提供支持的能力或意願發生任何變化，將可能導致惠譽採取負面評級行動。例如，政府對銀 行的所有權下降、銀行的政策性角色發生重大變化（如銀行運營的商業化）或會影響銀行與國家關係的支持機制出現變化。 評級行動如下： 中國國家開發銀行： 長期外幣發行人違約評級確認為‘A+’級，展望穩定 短期外幣發行人違約評級均由‘F1’級上調至‘F1+’級 支持評級確認為‘1’ 支持評級底線確認為‘A+’ 中國農業發展銀行： 長期外幣發行人違約評級確認為‘A+’級，展望穩定 短期外幣發行人違約評級均由‘F1’級上調至‘F1+’級 支持評級確認為‘1’ 支持評級底線確認為‘A+’ 中國進出口銀行： 長期外幣發行人違約評級確認為‘A+’級，展望穩定 短期外幣發行人違約評級均由‘F1’級上調至‘F1+’級 支持評級確認為‘1’ 支持評級底線確認為‘A+’ 聯繫人： 首席分析師 Grace Wu （胡月明） 高級董事 +852 2263 9919 惠譽國際評級有限公司 香港中環德輔道中68號 萬宜大廈19樓 第二分析師 Katie Chen（陳冠如）（中國國家開發銀行） 聯席董事 +886 2 8175 7614 Jaclyn Wang（王瑾）（中國農業發展銀行） 聯席董事 +86 21 5097 3189 Jack Yuan （袁牧）（中國進出口銀行） 聯席董事 +86 21 5097 3038 評級委員會主席 Tim Roche 高級董事 +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 詳情參見<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新聞稿為中文譯本。如有疑問，請以英文版本為準。 Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001