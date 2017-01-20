Fitch Rates Avenir B.V. Series 2017-1 Secured Guaranteed Notes 'BBB+sf', Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Avenir B.V.'s CHF71m Series 2017-1 secured guaranteed notes due 2022 a 'BBB+sf' rating with Negative Outlook. The transaction is a repackaging of loans granted to Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A. (BB+/Stable) incorporated under Luxembourg law. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating addresses the timely payment of interest on the notes according to the terms and conditions of the documentation, as well as the repayment of principal by legal final maturity in March 2022. The issuer is not exposed to the credit risk of the loans, which is instead borne by the swap counterparty. If the loans default the swap will pay to the issuer who in turn will pay the notes' holders the outstanding notional of the notes plus accrued interest. The rating reflects the weaker of the two risk-presenting entities in the transaction as well as the issuer's legal and financial structure. The two risk-presenting entities are the swap counterparty, Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., (Mediobanca Spa; BBB+/Negative/F2), and the custodian, the Bank of New York Mellon, S.A./N.V., London Branch (Bank of New York Mellon S.A./N.V.; AA-/Stable/F1+). At closing, the proceeds from the notes' issue were used to purchase CHF71m shares of term loans granted to Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A and the issuer has entered into a total return swap with Mediobanca Spa. The issuer pays the swap counterparty all interest and principal received on the loans and the swap counterparty pays a floating-rate of three-month CHF Libor (with floor at zero) plus 2% interest payment in CHF to the issuer who in turn pays the investors from the issue date to the swap termination date in 28 February 2022. The swap counterparty also pays the actual received loan principal amount to the issuer to redeem the notes. Any positive interest rates (if applicable) applied by the custodian to the account will be paid to the swap counterparty but will not be passed to the noteholders and the arranger pays any negative interest accruing to the balance of the account. The legal maturity of the notes is 16 March 2022. Non-petition language included in the master programme stipulates that no party to any series will be able to petition for the winding-up of the issuer as a consequence of the default of any particular series. In addition, limited recourse clauses in the programme restrict the noteholder of a given series to only have recourse to the collateral assigned to this series. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch monitors the performance of the underlying risk-presenting entities and adjusts the rating of the transaction accordingly. Fitch tested the impact of a one-notch downgrade of the weakest entity Mediobanca Spa, which would lead to a downgrade of the notes by one notch. USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO RULE 17G-10 Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by, Fitch in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in relation to this rating action. SOURCE OF INFORMATION - Mediobanca Spa Contacts: Primary Analyst Yushuang Hao Associate Director +44 20 3530 1717 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Vincent Scalvenzi Director +44 20 3530 1653 Committee Chairperson Laurent Chane-Kon Senior Director +44 20 3530 1401 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 01 Sep 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes (pub. 08 Mar 2016) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1017831 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001