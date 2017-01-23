Fitch Affirms TCF Financial at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed TCF Financial Corp.'s (TCB) ratings at 'BBB-/F3'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The rating action follows a periodic review of the midtier regional banking group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic Bank (FRC), First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska Inc. (FNNI), Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK), UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC). Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are published separately, and for further discussion of the midtier regional bank sector in general, refer to the special report titled 'US Banks: Midtier Regional Bank Periodic Review,' to be published shortly. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs and VR The rating affirmation incorporates TCB's good operating performance over the last year, improving asset quality metrics and continued capital build. The rating also reflects moderation in loan growth as the overall portfolio mix began to stabilize after significant growth in select national lending products over recent years. TCB's ratings currently remain solidly situated at current levels given Fitch's view of the bank's risk profile relative to peer banks. This view encompasses TCB's comparatively weak asset quality metrics and a somewhat unproven lending strategy relative to both similarly and higher rated banks in Fitch's midtier bank peer group. The company's capital ratios have continued to grow over the last year as capital formation exceeded loan growth. Over the year leading up to 3Q16, the CET 1 ratio increased by 31bps to 10.35%. Growth in total loans and leases measured a more modest 1.07% over the same period. However, origination in TCB's national lending portfolios remained strong and overall loan growth was masked by slower footprint lending, sale of junior lien mortgages and auto loans, and the continued run-off of the legacy first-lien consumer mortgages as reflected by a 15% decline in that balance over the year. This reduction is in addition to the sale of roughly $400 million of accruing TDRs in the first-lien mortgage book in late 2014. Positively, the 15% balance reduction was achieved at relatively nominal loss rates. While showing improvement, TCB's asset quality metrics as measured by the nonperforming asset (NPA) ratio (inclusive of accruing TDRs) was 2% of HFI loans and foreclosed real estate as of 3Q16. Although showing an improving trend, this ratio remains at the high end for the peer group as accruing TDRs stemming from the legacy consumer real estate portfolio and to a lesser extent the commercial business continues to weigh on the ratio. However, setting accruing TDRs aside, TCB's nonperforming loans ratio remains in the top-quartile of the peer group. Fitch considers TCB's indirect auto lending business to be relatively higher risk given the credit profile of the underlying borrowers. Fitch believes current benign market conditions and high used car values potentially masks true borrower quality. If taken in conjunction with the growth in inventory finance and equipment leasing businesses, Fitch views TCB's appetite for risk as higher than most banks in the peer group, which constrains upwards rating momentum. To this end, growth in auto loans remained in the double digit territory Y-o-Y at 12.5% as of 3Q16. Auto loans accounted for 16% of total HFI loans at 3Q16 versus 14% a year prior. Portfolio growth levels are considerably lower than the prior year, and there are signs of convergence to competitors in the space. However, Fitch expects that growth in this portfolio as well as the other national lending portfolios will continue to moderate over the coming year following a period of significant growth. Earnings performance has been strong with the ROAA remaining just above 1% over recent quarters as management continues to focus on expense management and the generation of positive operating leverage as a means to progress to their 125bp ROAA target. Earnings have benefited from attractive yields in the national lending business. Fitch expects TCB's balance sheet structure of short-dated assets and its low-balance high volume deposits to react positively to rising rates from a liquidity and earnings perspective. Management has successfully diversified fee revenue and replaced lost banking service fee revenue with servicing revenue. Reported net gains-on-sale from the auto and national consumer residential mortgage banking businesses have been consistent in recent years. TCB's continued ability to consistently and successfully execute loan sales and securitizations is viewed positively by Fitch. TCB's track record in securitizations within the auto space is reflective of investor appetite for the company's paper and of established technology and risk controls in TCB's auto lending business. Fitch expects TCB to continue successful execution on loan sales and securitizations over the rating horizon. Previously telegraphed executive management changes became effective on Jan. 1, 2016 with Craig Dahl, a TCB veteran, being appointed as the new CEO. The adjusted management team has, to this point, successfully executed against its strategy and performed in line with our expectations over the last year. Fitch will continue to closely monitor execution over the rating horizon as management's strategy and the company's loan portfolio further seasons. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES TCB's subordinated debt is notched one level below its Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb-' for loss severity. TCB's preferred stock is notched five levels below its VR of 'bbb-', two times for loss severity and three times for non-performance. These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR. These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR. LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS TCB's uninsured deposit ratings are one notch higher than its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt, because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default. HOLDING COMPANY TCB's IDR and VR are equalized with those of TCF National Bank, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Ratings are also equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding company and subsidiary failure and default probabilities. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR TCB has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, TCB is not systemically important and therefore, the probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support. RATING SENSITIVITIES VR, IDRs, AND SENIOR DEBT Fitch considers credit performance in TCB's recent national lending platform to be somewhat unproven despite the addition of lending teams with significant experience in the space. However, to the extent that industry-wide credit conditions experience mean reversion with rising interest rates, and should TCB's credit metrics remain in line with or outperform higher rated peers engaged in similar lending strategies, positive ratings momentum could ensure. This view is likely predicated on moderating growth inn TCB's indirect auto lending business. Conversely, notable credit deterioration at a rate faster than equally rated peers would drive negative ratings pressure. On Jan. 19, 2017 the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced that it is taking legal action against TCF National Bank in connection with TCB's overdraft opt-in practices. While the CFPBs announcement provides more clarity on the Bureaus' course of action for this matter, the outcome of the aforementioned pending litigation remains uncertain. Since the outcome and timing of the legal action from the CFPB against TCB is presently unclear, it is currently not explicitly incorporated in TCB's ratings. However, the presence of the pending litigation does somewhat constrain TCB's rating from upward rating movement over the near term. Any financial implications that may stem from this matter will be assessed based on materiality and within the context of TCF's current ratings. As mentioned previously, TCBs ratings are also somewhat constrained by what Fitch considers to be lower capital levels relative to the bank's risk profile combined with asset quality metrics still worse than peers. Over time, should TCB's capital be managed conservatively to a level that is more commensurate with peers and Fitch's view of the risk profile of the balance sheet, positive ratings momentum could develop provided asset quality metrics concurrently improve to levels that match or compare favorably to higher rated peers. Negative rating pressure could ensue should TCB manages capital more aggressively. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings for TCB's and its operating companies' subordinated debt and preferred stock are sensitive to any change to TCB's VR. LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS The long and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any change to TCB's long- and short-term IDRs. HOLDING COMPANY Should TCB's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating companies. RATING SENSITIVITIES SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those of TCB to reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive to changes in the parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently does not expect, or from changes in TCB's IDRs. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Since TCB's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF', respectively, there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over the foreseeable future. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: TCF Financial Corp. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F3'; --Preferred stock at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb-'; --Support at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. TCF National Bank --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F3'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb-'; --Subordinated debt at 'BB+'; --Long-term deposits at 'BBB'; --Short-term deposits at 'F3'; --Support at '5'; --Support Rating at 'NF'. Contact: Primary Analyst Johannes Moller, CFA, FRM Associate Director +1-646-582-4954 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1017933 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001