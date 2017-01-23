Fitch Affirms First National of Nebraska at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed First National of Nebraska Inc's (FNNI) ratings at 'BBB-/F3'. The Rating Outlook remains Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier regional banking group, which includes BankUnited Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp (EWBC), First Republic Bank (FRC), First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska Inc. (FNNI), Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (HTH), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Trustmark Corp. (TRMK), UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) and Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC). Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are published separately, and for further discussion of the mid-tier regional bank sector in general, refer to the special report titled 'U.S. Banks: Mid-tier Regional Bank Periodic Review,' to be published shortly. KEY RATING DRIVERS ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS (IDRS) AND VIABILITY RATINGS (VR) Today's affirmation of FNNI's ratings reflects the company's ongoing stable operating performance, reasonable asset quality metrics, and the continued maintenance of solid regulatory capital ratios. Fitch has maintained a Positive Outlook on FNNI's ratings. This reflects the view that FNNI's operating performance may strengthen further over the near- to medium-term and potentially warrant a higher rating despite some headwinds in 2016. This view is based on Fitch's belief that FNNI's earnings and profitability could improve as it continues to build out additional strategic partnerships in its credit card portfolio. Additionally, Fitch expects FNNI's overall asset quality to remain solid going forward, as much of its more volatile business lines have been reduced significantly since the crisis. These businesses include national credit card lending and construction and land development lending. Fitch believes these potentially positive factors could allow FNNI to continue to enhance its earnings metrics while maintaining a reasonable asset quality profile and solid capital ratios. Should this occur, FNNI would compare favorably with higher rated peers over the rating horizon. FNNI has typically generated relatively strong earnings compared to similarly rated peers over recent years due to its solid credit card franchise which generates high margins and good levels of fee income. Through the third quarter of 2016 (3Q16), pre-tax income increased by 29% year-over-year, though adjusting for an $82.5 million one-off gain on loan sales in 2016, pre-tax income decreased by 8%. The decline was driven by higher provisions, mainly for credit card loans. FNNI's adjusted efficiency improved modestly to 60.6% from 62.1% due to higher revenue from loan growth and higher card activity. Fitch views favorably FNNI's earnings stability, accomplished by ongoing improvements in expenses and the maintenance of an above-average net interest margin (NIM). This has led to return on average assets (ROAA) remaining above 1% since 2010. FNNI's ability to maintain its margin in the ongoing low rate environment is a rating strength and is primarily due to continued, balanced growth in both its credit card portfolio (4.1% year-over-year) and its overall lending franchise (5.2% year-over-year). Fitch views FNNI's level of growth as reasonable and points toward not only sound risk management controls but also the company's strengthening franchise in the co-brand partnership credit card space. FNNI's asset quality continues to be relatively stable despite a 47% increase in provisions during 2016 relative to the prior year period. This increase is mainly driven by slightly higher credit card charge-offs, higher loan balances, and a build-up in reserves for agriculture loans. Despite ongoing commodity price pressure, FNNI's agriculture portfolio remains resilient, with minimal nonperforming loans and charge-offs. Total nonaccrual loans are roughly flat from the prior year at 0.62%, though loans 30-89 days past due (a forward-looking metric useful in evaluating for credit card issuers) were up to 0.74% at 3Q16 from 0.54% at 3Q15. Net charge-offs have remained at a reasonable 1.57% of average loans, up slightly from 1.42% during 2015. Fitch views this increase as a normalization of performance in the credit card portfolio, similar to other issuers, from unsustainably strong levels in prior periods. As previously noted, Fitch expects FNNI's card portfolio to behave differently in a more stressed cycle compared to 2007-2010. This is due to management pivoting away from growing the bank's national card portfolio which is typically lower credit quality. Instead, focus has been placed on more transaction-oriented, co-branded cardholders that tend to produce relatively lower levels of credit losses through a cycle. This continued rebalancing of the portfolio all while maintaining good capital levels is reflected in the Positive Outlook. Fitch views capital levels and capital management as appropriate relative to FNNI's overall risk profile. FNNI's core capital ratio (measured by Fitch Core Capital -to-total risk-weighted assets) was improved by nearly 70bps over year-end 2015 to 10.8% while risk-based capital ratios remain well-above regulatory minimums. Fitch views these levels as adequate when considering the bank's relatively more limited access to the capital markets given its private ownership, the bank's exposure to the consumer through its credit card book and, the fairly stable economies in which its regional bank operates (primarily Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas). Fitch's expectation that capital will continue to be maintained in a prudent manner such that dividend payout ratios remain reasonable and regulatory capital ratios are augmented is reflected in the rating affirmation and Positive Outlook. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES FNNI's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR for loss severity. These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR. LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS FNNI's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are rated one notch higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default. HOLDING COMPANY FNNI's IDR and VR are equalized with those of First National Bank of Omaha, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Ratings are also equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding company and subsidiary failure and default probabilities. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR FNNI has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, FNNI is not systemically important and therefore, the probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support. RATING SENSITIVITIES VR and IDRs The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view that there is potential upside to FNNI's current ratings over the rating time horizon. Upward rating movement is predicated on FNNI maintaining sound, consistent risk-adjusted earnings at levels similar to higher rated peers. To the extent that the bank accomplishes this while sustaining solid credit quality, including relatively better net charge-offs in its credit card book, and capital levels above peer averages, Fitch would likely take positive rating action. Alternatively, factors that could negatively weigh on FNNI's ratings include stagnant or worsening operating performance, deterioration in the loan portfolio relative to peers, as well as any significant shareholder capital distributions that meaningfully reduce risk-based capital measures. The latter could constrain upward ratings momentum to the extent that distributions either slow FNNI's capital build relative to similarly rated institutions or even cause the company's capital ratios to decline on an absolute basis. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings for FNNI and its operating companies' subordinated debt and preferred stock are sensitive to any change to FNNI's VR. LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS The long-and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any change to FNNI's long-and short-term IDR. HOLDING COMPANY Should FNNI's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating companies. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Since FNNI's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF', respectively, there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over the foreseeable future. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Positive Outlook: First National of Nebraska, Inc. --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Viability rating at 'bbb-'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F3'; --Support Rating at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. First National Bank of Omaha --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Viability rating at 'bbb-'; --Long-term deposits at 'BBB'; --Short-term deposits as 'F2'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F3'; --Subordinated debt at 'BB+'; --Support Rating at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. Contact: Primary Analyst Bain Rumohr, CFA Director +1-312-368-3153 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1017928 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here 