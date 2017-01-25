Fitch Affirms Oddo and BHF-Bank at 'BBB-'; Outlooks Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/FRANKFURT, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Oddo et Cie's (Oddo) and BHF-Bank AG's (BHF-Bank) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' with Positive Outlooks. Both banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) have been affirmed at 'bbb-'. A full list of ratings actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs, VR, SENIOR DEBT AND DEPOSIT RATINGS ODDO Oddo's ratings reflect the group's small but established franchises in private banking, asset management and investment banking, which benefit from the presence of the group in two large European economies, France and Germany. The ratings also take into consideration the challenges to turn around the profitability of Oddo's large loss-making subsidiary, BHF-Bank, and Fitch's expectations that BHF-Bank will break even in 2017. Fitch will look for a demonstration of management's execution capacity while strengthening BHF-Bank's franchise. A modest risk appetite, combined with healthy asset quality, adequate capitalisation and ample liquid assets support the ratings. Management has delivered on restoring Oddo's capital ratios following the acquisition of BHF-Bank, with a 13.5% common equity Tier 1 ratio at end-June 2016. The leverage ratio declined sharply to 8% at end-June 2016 because of the acquisition, but the bank has strengthened its equity base. Fitch expects Oddo to maintain capitalisation at least at current levels and to improve it further once the German subsidiary starts to generate capital through improved earnings. Oddo undertook several restructuring measures in 2016 to improve BHF-Bank's cost efficiency, and 2017 is expected to be a turnaround year for the group. Oddo has been focusing on rapid integration of the German bank, having already been integrated its own management team with that of the subsidiary. Strengthened revenue generation at BHF-Bank would demonstrate improved sales dynamic and a revitalised franchise. We expect wealth management to generate two-thirds of profits, providing the group with some earnings resilience. BHF-Bank accounts for around two-thirds of Oddo's on-balance sheet assets, but we expect that management will improve earnings without increasing risks. While BHF-Bank has larger credit-related businesses, we expect management to align BHF-Bank's risk profile to a large extent with that of Oddo. Oddo's conservative risk appetite is underpinned by the group's ownership, with a large number of employees holding company shares and Philippe Oddo as unlimited partner being liable for losses on liquidation. Oddo's businesses expose the group to operational and reputational risks. However, Oddo has a sound track record of managing these risks, with effective protection of its franchise. BHF-BANK BHF-Bank's IDRs are driven by the standalone strength of the bank, as expressed in its VR. The Positive Outlook reflects our expectation that BHF-Bank's franchise, strategy and earnings will benefit from the subsidiary's integration into Oddo. That Oddo's main owner and Chief Executive is now also BHF-Bank's Chief Executive supports our expectation of rapid integration. The ratings also reflect our expectation that the combination with Oddo will help to improve BHF-Bank's weak profitability by exploiting its German franchise more effectively and by offering access to Oddo's French client base. In our opinion, BHF-Bank's recently poor performance is mainly due to the bank's protracted restructuring under former owners and clients' uncertainty arising from management changes prior to the acquisition. We expect BHF-Bank's performance to improve and stabilise in the next two to three years because its new owner is managing operating costs tightly, and we expect the bank to benefit from group synergies. The decline of BHF-Bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio to 14.1% at end-2015 from 17.8% at end-2013 reflects the bank's weak capital generation and recent loan growth as well as the implementation of Basel III deductions. Capitalisation, however, remains adequate for its robust risk profile. BHF-Bank's asset quality strongly improved in recent years, which is reflected in the gradual decline of its non-performing loans (NPLs). Most NPLs are covered by export credit guarantees, significantly reducing credit risk. However, due to the small size of BHF-Bank, its asset base remains concentrated. We believe that Oddo does not intend to pursue BHF-Bank's recent expansion in corporate lending. BHF-Bank has been assigned Deposit Ratings that are aligned with its IDRs because its deposit-driven funding mix results in a small qualifying debt buffer. Consequently, it is far from offering material incremental probability of default protection to depositors or providing comfort that recoveries in a default scenario would be above average. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR ODDO AND BHF-BANK While sovereign or institutional support for Oddo and for BHF-Bank is possible, it cannot be relied upon, resulting in the '5' Support Ratings and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floors. This reflects the limited systemic importance of the banks in their respective countries. In addition, in Fitch's view, legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives (including the implementation of the Bank Resolution and Recovery Directive) have substantially reduced the likelihood of sovereign support for financial institutions in the EU. It is likely that senior creditors will be required to participate in losses, if necessary instead of or ahead of the bank receiving sovereign support. Hence sovereign support, although possible, cannot be relied upon. While possible, potential support for Oddo from the main shareholder, the Oddo family, cannot be relied upon in Fitch's opinion. In addition, we believe that although Oddo has a high propensity to provide support to BHF-Bank, its ability to provide extraordinary support is limited. BHF-Bank accounts for more than 50% of the combined entity's total assets, which means that it would be difficult for Oddo to provide support to such a large subsidiary. SUBORDINATED DEBT ODDO The legacy lower Tier 2 subordinated debt of Oddo is notched down once from its VR in accordance with Fitch's criteria to reflect below-average recoveries for this type of debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR, SENIOR DEBT AND DEPOSIT RATINGS ODDO Earnings improvement is the key driver of the Positive Outlook on Oddo's Long-Term IDR. While management has already taken material steps in terms of integration and cost reduction, Fitch expects to upgrade the bank once progress in turning around BHF-Bank's profit generation is visible. Inability to improve profitability of the combined entity, potentially arising from the bank not being able to capitalise on the expanded and more diversified franchise, would likely result in a revision of the Outlook to Stable. Expansion into higher-risk businesses, which is currently not expected, or weakening in capitalisation could result in a downgrade. BHF-BANK BHF-Bank's ratings are primarily sensitive to the progress of its integration with Oddo. The Positive Outlook reflects the expected benefits from the bank's new ownership, in particular in terms of franchise, strategic orientations and earnings generation. No improvement in recurring revenue generation and cost efficiency or a weakening of the bank's franchise, especially an outflow of assets under management, would result in negative rating pressure. Achieving cost efficiency could become particularly relevant if current market conditions dampen the bank's customer activity and transaction-driven revenues. BHF-Bank's Deposit Ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the bank's IDRs. Larger subordinated and senior vanilla debt buffers could lead to an upgrade of the Long-Term Deposit Rating to one notch above the Long-Term IDR. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR ODDO AND BHF-BANK An upgrade of Oddo's and BHF-Bank's Support Ratings and upward revision of the Support Rating Floors would be contingent on a positive change in the systemic importance of the banks and in the sovereigns' propensity to support their banks. This is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view. SUBORDINATED DEBT ODDO The rating is sensitive to changes in Oddo's VR and therefore to the same factors that would drive a change in the VR. The rating actions are as follows: Oddo et Cie Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Subordinated (legacy lower tier 2) debt (FR0010494419): affirmed at 'BB+' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F3' BHF-Bank AG Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Deposit Ratings: affirmed at 'BBB-/F3' Contact: Primary Analysts Olivia Perney Guillot (Oddo et Cie) Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 74 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris Patrick Rioual (BHF-Bank AG) Director +49 69 7680 76 123 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt Secondary Analysts Francois-Xavier Deucher (Oddo et Cie) Director +33 1 44 29 92 72 Sebastian Schrimpf (BHF-Bank AG) Analyst +49 69 7680 76 136 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1326 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 