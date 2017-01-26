Fitch Affirms China State Construction International at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China State Construction International Holdings Limited's (CSCI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook for the IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Rating Linked to Parents: The rating action reflects Fitch's assessment of the credit profile of CSCI's parents and the company's strong linkages with its parents. CSCI is 62%-owned by China Overseas Holdings Limited (COHL), which is in turn wholly owned by China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd (CSCECL, A/Stable). COHL's credit profile is supported by its largest subsidiary, China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI, A-/Stable), one of the largest homebuilders in China. COLI's ratings are supported by its continued strong performance and its strategic importance to CSCECL. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that CSCI will maintain strong linkages with its parents. Strategic Importance of CSCECL: CSCECL has strong operational and strategic ties with the central government, and is 56.26% indirectly owned by the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. CSCECL is the largest state-owned enterprise involved in construction in China. It has a monopoly in aerospace and diplomatic construction, and is also the largest social housing builder in China. Strong Linkages with Group: CSCI has close operational linkages with its parent companies and strong legal ties - through financing agreements - with the group. It is positioned as the vehicle of infrastructure operation and investment for its parents. CSCI is also the key platform for construction of social housing for its parents. Margin Under Pressure; Fewer Contracts: Growth in CSCI's value of new contracts slowed to 16% in 2015 from 32% in 2014 due to a 19% decline in new contract value for affordable housing. The company's revenue rose 11% yoy in 1H16, but gross margin narrowed to 12.2% from 15.0% a year earlier amid more intense competition as new contract value shrank. FFO-adjusted net leverage increased to 2.4x at end-2015 from 2.1x at end-2014 because of higher capital requirements as the company undertook more Build-Transfer projects that require investment upfront. DERIVATION SUMMARY CSCI's rating is derived from its operational and legal linkage with its parent and ultimate parent. Its final rating is not derived from its standalone credit profile and thus, is not comparable to its industry peers. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue mix in the period up to 2018 to remain similar to that in 2015 - EBITDAR margin to be stable up to 2018 - Capex for 2016-2019 to remain below HKD3bn RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating actions include: - Weakening of the credit profiles of CSCI's parents - Weaker linkages between CSCI and its parents Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Positive rating action on CSCI's parents - Stronger linkages between CSCI and its parents For the ratings of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, the following sensitivities were outlined by Fitch in its Rating Action Commentary of14 December 2016: Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -Unfavourable changes to China's regulation or economy leading to a decline in contracted sales; or -Weakening linkages between COLI, the parent company and the central government; or -Decline in EBITDA margin to less than 25% (2015: 26.8%, 1H16: 26.3%); or -Deterioration in net debt/adjusted inventory to above 30% over a sustained period (2015: 5.6%, 1H16: -3.6%); or - Contracted sales/ net inventory remaining below 0.8x over a sustained period (2015: 0.6x, 1H16: 0.7x); or - Significant change from its current focus on first-time homebuyers and upgraders. Positive: Positive rating action is not expected over the next 12 to 18 months due to the high cyclicality as well as the high regulatory risks in the Chinese property sector. For the ratings of China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd, the following sensitivities were outlined by Fitch in its Rating Action Commentary of 23 October 2016: Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - EBITDA margin sustained above 7% (after deconsolidating COLI) - Sustained net cash position (after deconsolidating COLI) Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 3x (2015: 1.7x) (after deconsolidating COLI) - EBITDA margin sustained below 4% (after deconsolidating COLI) - Weakening linkages between CSCEC and the Chinese sovereign Full List of Rating Actions China State Construction International Holdings Limited Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Issued by China State Construction Finance (Cayman) I Limited and guaranteed by CSCI Rating on the outstanding US dollar 3.125% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'BBB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Roy Zhang Associate Director +852 2263 9979 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Stella Wang Associate Director +86 21 5097 3026 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1018149 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001