Fitch Upgrades Bank Zenit to 'BB'; off RWP

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank Zenit's (BZ) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB' from 'BB-' and removed it from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also downgraded BZ's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The upgrade of the IDRs, National and Support Ratings follows the increase of the ownership stake in the bank by oil company PJSC Tatneft (Tatneft, BBB-/Stable) to 50.4% from 49% and Fitch's expectation that the stake will further increase as a result of an announced RUB14bn equity injection for 1H17, RUB9bn of which will be provided by Tatneft in the form of subordinated debt conversion and the remainder in cash. In Fitch's view, as a majority shareholder who will consolidate BZ in its financial accounts, Tatneft will now have a higher propensity to support the bank. To date, Fitch has not factored in support from Tatneft directly into BZ's ratings, although the bank's credit profile has benefitted from significant liquidity placements and capital injections from the company. The two-notch difference between Tatneft's and BZ's IDRs reflects the agency's view that the bank is a non-core asset for the company, with limited synergies between the two entities, and there would be limited reputational damage for Tatneft in case of BZ's default. Tatneft's 'BBB-' Long-Term IDR is capped by Russia's sovereign rating. The company's credit profile is underpinned by low leverage, with funds-from-operations (FFO)-adjusted gross leverage of 0.1x at end-2015. The investments in BZ will not have an impact on Tatneft's ratings, and potential further support of the bank should be manageable for Tatneft as BZ's equity accounted for only 17% of Tatneft's RUB141 billion LTM 3Q16 FFO. The Stable Outlooks on BZ's IDRs reflect that on Tatneft and the Russian sovereign. The National-scale ratings are being withdrawn in response to the new regulatory framework for credit rating agencies in Russia (see 'Fitch Ratings Withdraws National Scale Ratings in the Russian Federation' dated 23 December 2016). The Support Rating Floor (SRF) has been withdrawn in line with Fitch's Global Bank Rating Criteria, as the agency usually does not maintain SRFs on banks whose most likely source of external support would be institutional (shareholder) rather than sovereign. DEBT RATINGS BZ's senior unsecured debt is rated in line with the bank's Long-Term IDR. VR The downgrade of BZ's VR reflects the bank's weakened and still vulnerable asset quality, continued poor performance and only moderate capital cushion (even after a planned RUB14 billion increase in 1H17) relative to the volume of high-risk/restructured exposures. The VR also takes into account a comfortable liquidity buffer and limited refinancing needs. BZ's non-performing loans (more than 90 days overdue; NPLs) increased to 7.2% of gross loans at end-9M16 from 5.8% at end-2015, but were fully covered by impairment reserves. However, Fitch identified at least RUB32.5 billion of potentially high-risk exposures (net of reserves, 1.5x of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-9M16), which although not NPLs, may require provisioning in the future. These include: (i) receivables from debt collection companies (RUB6.8 billion, 0.3x) to which the bank sold its bad loans (ii) a poorly collateralised reverse repo exposure to a weak Russian bank (RUB7 billion, 0.3x; reduced to RUB5 billion at end-2016) and (iii) other loans (RUB21 billion, 0.9x) among the 25 largest loans, which are restructured and/or issued to construction companies to finance recently started projects with long tenor or covered by fairly illiquid collateral. Positively, some of these exposures (eg. construction-related) are collateralised with real estate, but given the completion/valuation risks, this is only a moderate mitigant. BZ's FCC ratio increased to 9.4% at end-9M16 from 7.7% at end-2015 after RUB8bn of capital injection from shareholders (mostly Tatneft) in 2Q16. Regulatory capital ratios are also only moderate, with a Tier 1 ratio of 7.9% (minimum with buffers is 7.3%) and total capital ratio of 13.6% (minimum 9.3%) at end-2016. Adjusting for the expected RUB14bn equity increase would boost the FCC and regulatory Tier 1 ratios by about 500bps, but any increase may be only temporary, as, we believe BZ may use some of this capital to reserve its uncovered high-risk exposures. BZ's profitability is weak, undermined by a high cost of funding (8% in 9M16) and relatively low loan yields (about 12%) resulting in a weak net interest margin of 2.5%. The bank was only marginally above break-even on a pre-impairment basis in 9M16. Including impairment charges equal to 4% of gross loans the bank reported a loss equal to 35% of its average equity. Pre-impairment results may improve somewhat as funding costs decline, but impairment charges are likely to remain a drag on net income. BZ is funded mainly by customer accounts, which are moderately concentrated (the top 20 made up 30% of total loans at end-3Q16), although most are rather stable. About RUB15 billion or 8% of customer accounts were from Tatneft and related entities, which Fitch views as stable. The bank had a comfortable liquidity buffer (cash and equivalents and bonds repo-able with the Central Bank of Russia) equal to 40% of customer accounts at end-2016 (or 11% net of 2017 market debt repayments). RATING SENSITIVITIES The bank's IDRs could be downgraded if (i) the Russian Federation, and hence Tatneft, are downgraded; (ii) if Tatneft's propensity to provide support BZ weakens; or (iii) support received is not sufficient to cover asset quality problems. BZ could be upgraded in case of (i) an upgrade of Tatneft (which in turn would require an upgrade of Russia) or (ii) an extended track record of support for BZ from Tatneft and greater integration between the two entities. Downside pressure on BZ's VR stems from potential asset quality and performance deterioration, if these result in capital erosion without being offset by new capital injections. Upside is limited and would require a substantial improvement of asset quality or capital. The rating actions are as follows: Bank Zenit Long Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs: upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'; off RWP; Outlooks Stable National Long Term Rating: upgraded to 'AA(rus)' from 'A+(rus)'; off RWP; Outlook Stable; Withdrawn Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b+' from 'bb-' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'; Withdrawn Support Rating: upgraded to '3' from '5'; off RWP Long-term senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'; off RWP National long-term senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'AA(rus)' from 'A+(rus)'; off RWP; Withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Anton Lopatin Director +7 495 956 7096 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Ilya Sarzhin Analyst +7 495 956 9983 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1018243 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001