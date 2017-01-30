Fitch: Revenue Pressure Persists for UBS; Overall Sound 4Q16

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, London, 27 January 2017: UBS Group AG's annual 2016 results show persistent revenue pressures in its core businesses, despite a strong 4Q16 for the investment bank segment. The wealth management division, which was the single largest contributor to pre-tax profits in 2016, saw revenues decline 9% in 2016, resulting in a 22% fall in pre-tax profit, adjusted for non-recurring gains on sale. Low (or negative) interest rates are weighing on net interest income in wealth management and the domestic personal & corporate banking (P&C) segments, while subdued client risk appetite and changes in asset allocation are putting pressure on fee income. However, revenue compression was partly mitigated by improved cost efficiency as well as pre-tax income growth in the wealth management Americas (WMA) division. The latter highlights the benefits of the group's geographical diversification. In 4Q16, the group generated CHF734 million pre-tax income in the quarter, excluding non-recurring gains on sale, markedly higher than in 4Q15 (CHF314 million), primarily reflecting lower litigation expenses, a sustained strong performance in WMA and a strong quarter in debt capital markets. This equalled to a low reported 6.5% return on tangible equity for the quarter, which includes CHF372 million restructuring expenses. Restructuring costs were largely undertaken to reduce the bank's structural cost base and are expected to continue to be borne into 2017. UBS has made good progress in this programme, reaching CHF1.6 billion pa savings by end-2016, but the full benefits should become fully visible only in 2018. Until then, we expect results to remain under pressure given our expected prolonged revenue pressure in the wealth management and P&C businesses. Net new money (NNM) growth in 4Q16 was negative across the wealth management, WMA and asset management (AM) segments, totalling CHF15 billion net outflows excluding money market flows. This reflected both seasonal factors, as clients typically address their tax requirements at the end of the year and implement fewer investment decisions, and structural factors. We expect some of the structural factors explaining these outflows to persist in 2017, which could put pressure on NNM and fee income generation. In particular, continued shifts in asset allocation towards lower-risk assets, reflecting persistent investor risk aversion, and further steps towards tax transparency, including voluntary disclosure programmes in certain emerging markets, could lead to further outflows. UBS consequently guided it expects NNM growth for 2017 to be towards the lower end of the targeted 3% - 5% range in wealth management. Pre-tax income in the wealth management division fell 2% yoy to CHF368 million for 4Q16, adjusted for non-recurring items, as cost reductions mitigated revenue decline. The unit saw NNM outflows of CHF4.1 billion, led by emerging markets and to a lesser extent Asia Pacific, which, combined with continued client risk aversion, contributed to the 7% yoy reduction in net fee income. Transactional revenue stood at a record low CHF314 million, 2% lower yoy excluding a fee received in 4Q15 for an internal client transfer. Revenue weakness translated to pressure on gross and net AuM margins, which stood at 73bp and 21bp respectively, the weakest levels since 2Q14. Performance was more positive in WMA, as a 9% yoy rise in revenue to CHF2 billion (excluding gains on sale) resulted in a sharp yoy increase in pre-tax income to CHF329 million (excluding gains on sale; CHF14m in 4Q15). Litigation expenses were CHF180 million lower yoy and also affected reported results. Market performance helped invested assets grow to USD1.1 trillion despite NNM outflows of 0.5%, underpinning sound growth in net fee income. Loan growth and higher short-term interest rates in the US also bolstered net interest income. Based on UBS's disclosure, the net interest income benefit of higher implied forward rates in the US should offset the negative impact of low rates in Switzerland in the coming years, all else being constant and barring higher funding costs, balance sheet changes or management action. The negative impact of low domestic interest rates was visible in the P&C division, where net interest income fell 6% yoy, reflecting lower reinvestment margins. Together with higher costs, partly related to litigation, this resulted in a 10% yoy fall in adjusted pre-tax profit to CHF395 million. The division's cost/income ratio stood at 58%, at the upper end of the 50% - 60% targeted range. We expect cost management and business volume growth will continue to play a prominent role to support the division's profitability in the absence of interest rate increases in Switzerland. The investment bank business posted strong results, led by a 9% yoy revenue increase in Corporate Client Solutions, reflecting a good quarter in debt origination. Sales and trading revenues also rose 22% for equities, but fell 12% for foreign exchange, rates and credit. UBS's fixed income franchise did not benefit as much as US Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) peers from yield curve steepening, partly because of its comparatively small inventory and a business model less geared towards structured credit. Adjusted pre-tax income for the division rose 54% yoy to CHF344 million and accounted for 31% of group earnings. Risk-weighted asset utilisation also rose 8% qoq to CHF70 billion, but remains below the medium-term expectation of CHF85 billion, which the group could reach to meet future client demand. UBS's asset management division remained a small contributor to group profitability, generating 14% of adjusted pre-tax profit in 4Q16 or CHF156 million, 2% higher yoy. The division's performance was esilient due to stable management fees, and despite CHF9.8 billion NNM outflows (excluding money markets) partly related to wealth management clients reallocating their portfolios towards passive solutions. UBS suffered a 20bp reduction in its Basel III fully-loaded CET1 ratio in the quarter, primarily due to higher-market risk RWAs, reflecting a higher regulatory value at risk in the quarter. The group's CET1 ratio stood at 13.8% at end-4Q16, which remains among the strongest in the GTUB peer group. The group surpassed a 3.5% CET1 leverage ratio for the first time, which from 1 January 2020 will be the minimum requirement under revised Swiss too-big-to-fail legislation. Including additional Tier 1 instruments, its regulatory leverage ratio reached 4.6%, which is towards the middle of the range for GTUB peers. The bank indicated that its CET1 leverage ratio may see some volatility between quarters, reflecting for example changes in exchange rates and balance sheet usage. Furthermore, UBS is yet to conclude on its RMBS case with the US Department of Justice. 