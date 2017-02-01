Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Icecek's Long Term Foreign Currency IDR to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Coca Cola Icecek A.S's (CCI) Long Term Foreign Currency (FC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Long-Term Local Currency (LC) IDR is affirmed at 'BBB'. The IDR Outlooks are Stable. The downgrade follows the sovereign rating action that resulted in Turkey's Long Term Foreign Currency (LTFC) IDR being downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', on 27 January 2017. The Country Ceiling has also been revised to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Foreign Currency Ratings Downgrade The downgrade of CCI's FC IDR and senior unsecured rating results from the downgrade of Turkey's Country ceiling as CCI's FC ratings are not eligible to be rated above the country ceiling. While CCI also has a significant international business (45% of FY15 EBITDA) besides its core Turkish operations (55%), only one (Kazakhstan, rated BBB, representing 9% of FY15 revenues) of the other countries in which it operates benefits from a higher sovereign rating than Turkey. The ratings of the other countries range between the 'B' (Pakistan, accounting for 23% of revenues; Iraq) and the 'BB' (Azerbaijan) categories. CCI's FC IDR is constrained by Turkey's Country Ceiling of 'BBB-', which reflects Fitch's assessment of transfer and convertibility risk in the country. Ratings Incorporate Implied TCCC Support: The operational and strategic relationships between CCI and The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC; A+/Negative), which owns 20.1% of CCI remain strong. CCI's LC IDR includes a one notch uplift for strong implied support from TCCC, which includes influence over major decisions, licensing of strong global brands, price mechanisms that partly protect CCI from currency fluctuations and marketing expertise. As the fifth largest bottler in the Coca-Cola system, CCI plays an important role in TCCC's strategy as it represents an entry point to the fast-growing markets of the Middle East and Central Asia. Heavy Investments; Stable Credit: Since 2007, CCI has been investing heavily in capex and M&A to grow TCCC's franchise in its regions of operations. Due to strong and growing cash flow from operations, these investments have had limited adverse effects on CCI's credit metrics. Moreover, CCI's results have shown resilience to economic cycles and the company's net debt/EBITDA has remained within 1.5x-2.5x over 2009 - 2015, a level that we do not expect CCI to have materially exceeded in 2016. Encouraging 9M16 Performance: Despite weak trading in the summer in Turkey, which was affected by a contraction of tourism inflow, CCI delivered in 9M16 a 4.1% yoy increase in consolidated net revenue (+8.6% in Turkey; in the international segment -9.6% in USD terms). Results were achieved on higher pricing and volumes (9M16: 2.8%: 2015: 1.9%). On a consolidated basis 9M16 EBITDA margin improved to 17.6% (9M15: 17.4%) and should support at least a high single digit EBITDA growth for 2016 from 2015's TRL1,028 million. Volumes, Mix Drive Growth: Over the medium-term, once the prospects for the Turkish economy improve, CCI's performance should continue to benefit from consistent volume and price per unit case growth, driven by a young population, low soft drinks penetration in its countries of operations and the ability to push sales growth, particularly in Turkey, on the more profitable 'immediate consumption' channel. Forex Exposure and Mitigation: Against a majority of CCI's debt denominated in dollars and euros at end-September 2016, cash flow remains generated mainly in Turkish lira and other Middle Eastern and Central Asian currencies. However, we believe that CCI's credit metrics should recover from the recent TRL depreciation following counter measures such as raising its sale prices and scaling down capex. For 2016, management has announced a scale down of capex and this, together with benefits from working capital management, has lifted 9M16 free cash flow (FCF) to TRL531 million from TRL86 million in 9M15. This performance should mitigate the adverse effect from currency devaluation on leverage. DERIVATION SUMMARY CCI is the fifth-largest bottler in the Coca-Cola system and the highest rated corporate in Turkey, benefiting from support from TCCC, a conservatively managed balance sheet and a successful track record of consistent profit growth and of resilience against past and present macroeconomic challenges. CCI shows strong credit ratios for the ratings and relative to other Coca-Cola bottlers, with funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage at between 2.0x and 2.2x and FFO fixed charge cover above 7.0x. Parent/Subsidiary Linkage is applicable. The Long-Term FC and LC IDRs have been notched up to reflect the proven support from TCCC. The Country Ceiling constrains the Long-Term FC IDR at 'BBB-'. No operating environment influence was in effect for these ratings. No other factors were considered. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: -TL/USD exchange rate at 3.5 at end December 2016, and 3.7 from 2017 onwards; Turkey volume to grow at low single digits with average selling price (ASP) rising around 4% for 2016-2019; -International volume to grow at low single digits combined with decline in ASP (including foreign currency devaluation) of -6% to 0% per annum for 2016-2019; -Consolidated EBITDA margin at around 15.5% for the period 2016-2019 (2014:15.3%); -Positive free cash flow (FCF; after dividends) due to lower capex at 7% of net sales but dividends capped at 35% of distributable net income; -Minimal M&A spending. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action As the highest rated corporate in Turkey, an upgrade of the IDRs is unlikely due to CCI's limited scale, diversification and forex exposure. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -A material permanent deterioration in FCF generation or large acquisition leading to lease-FFO adjusted net debt above 2.5x for an extended period along with FFO fixed charge coverage below 6x. -A downward revision of the Country Ceiling for Turkey, which would lead to a downgrade of the sovereign's and CCI's FC IDRs. -Diminishing of CCI's strategic or operational ties with TCCC or geopolitical developments affecting TCCC's international operations. -Adverse impact of a sharp devaluation of the Turkish lira on the company's credit metrics not accompanied by adequate cash preservation measures such as dividend and capex reduction. LIQUIDITY Strong Liquidity: Liquidity was supported by unrestricted cash (as defined by Fitch) of TL811 million at end-2015, approximately USD1.7 billion in undrawn uncommitted (as typical in Turkey) bank lines, as well as strong relationships with both local and international banks. CCI's next major maturity is in 2018 when TL1,887.4 million becomes due. Contact: Supervisory Analyst Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 879087 214 Fitch Italia S.p.A. 20123 Milano, Via Morigi, 6. Principal Analyst Marialuisa Macchia Associate Director +39 02 879087 213 Committee Chairperson Raymond Hill Senior Director +44 20 3530 1079 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016) here Rating Non-Financial Corporates Above the Country Ceiling (pub. 21 Jun 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1018412 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001