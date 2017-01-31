Fitch Rates Seagate's Senior Notes Offering 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has rated Seagate Technology Plc's (Seagate) $1.25 billion senior notes offering 'BBB-'. The Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BBB-' and the Rating Outlook remains Negative. A full list of current ratings follows at the end of this release. Fitch expects the company will use net proceeds from the senior notes offering for general corporate purposes, including to pre-fund the repayment of $800 million of 3.75% senior notes maturing November 2018, or for repayment of additional debt or investments. Pro forma for the senior notes offering, Fitch estimates total leverage (total debt-to-operating EBITDA) for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Dec. 31, 2016 was 2.9x, but 2.5x including the repayment of the 3.75% senior notes at maturity. The more favorable demand environment from NAND flash memory shortages and higher density new-product introductions, along with cost reduction initiatives should drive improved operating results in 2017 versus 2016. As a result, profitability and FCF should recover from trough levels in 2016 earlier than Fitch previously expected. Fitch estimates operating EBITDA margin near 17% for the LTM ended Dec. 31, 2016, versus nearly 16% in the comparable year ago period, but nearly 22% for the recently ended quarter. KEY RATING DRIVERS --Long-Term Growth Challenges: Fitch expects revenue growth will remain constrained by a continuation of negative trends in personal computer (PC), which represents roughly 40% of total revenues. Low-single-digit-growth in near-line enterprise products will partially offset the continuation of negative PC trends. Fitch anticipates diminished demand visibility will exacerbate operating volatility as Seagate pivots away from PCs. --Restructuring Led Margin Expansion: Fitch expects profitability should improve from capacity and operating expense reductions. Operating expense reductions should drive operating EBITDA margin expansion to the higher end of the low mid-teens. Operating EBITDA margins were more than 20% in the most recently ended quarter. --Stabilizing Annual FCF: Fitch expects FCF of more than $500 million annually, driven by cost reductions and a recovering top line. This follows a recent low of $366 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016. Seagate's return of inventory to normalized levels and likely moderation of capital spending could provide incremental cashflow lift. --Elevated Total Leverage: Fitch expects total leverage will remain elevated but strengthen over the near term from improving profitability. Fitch estimates total leverage was 2.2x for the LTM ended Dec. 31, 2016 and 2.5x pro forma for the senior notes issuance and repayment of the 2018 3.75% senior notes maturity. Over the longer term, we expect the company will manage debt levels to below 2.5x, particularly in light of Fitch's expectations for heightened volatility in operating results. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Seagate include: --Growth in near-line products will continue growing in low-single digits with some near-term softness in enterprise mission-critical demand; --Mid-single-digit declines in PC shipments and ongoing cannibalization of HDDs by SSDs will result in high-single-digit negative revenue growth for the PC business; --Meaningful operating EBITDA margin expansion to the high-teens in fiscal 2017 from anticipated footprint and operating expense reductions; --FCF of more than $500 million, driven by higher profitability. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative rating actions could result if Fitch expects: --Top-line growth in Enterprise markets will not offset declines in the PC market in the intermediate term; --Fitch expects total leverage will remain above 2.5x from failure to manage debt levels within the context of weaker than anticipated profitability; --FCF below $250 million beyond the near term, from the company's failure to grow profitability from restructuring while rebalancing inventory and investments. Fitch could stabilize the ratings if: --Restructuring drives operating EBITDA growth, despite likely continued top-line pressure; --There is positive sales momentum in enterprise markets, creating the expectation for the resumption of overall organic revenue growth in the intermediate term; --Seagate uses cash to meaningfully reduce debt through open-market repurchases, enabling the company to maintain total leverage below 2.5x. LIQUIDITY Fitch believes liquidity was adequate as of Dec. 31, 2106 and supported by: --$1.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents, the majority of which is readily available given the company's non-U.S. domicile; --An undrawn $700 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) expiring Jan. 15, 2020. Fitch's expectations for more than $500 million of annual FCF also supports liquidity. Total debt at Dec. 31, 2016 was $4.1 billion and primarily consisted of: --$800 million of 3.75% senior notes maturing November 2018; --$600 million of 7% senior notes maturing November 2021; --$1 billion of 4.75% senior notes maturing June 2023; --$1 billion of 4.75% senior notes maturing June 2025; --$700 million of 4.875% senior notes maturing June 2027; --$500 million of 5.75% senior notes maturing June 2034. FULL LIST OF CURRENT RATINGS Seagate Technology plc --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Senior secured RCF at 'BBB-'. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 14, 2016 