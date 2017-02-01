Fitch Rates Microsoft's Senior Unsecured Notes 'AA+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft), including the Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'AA+/F1+'. Fitch has also assigned an 'AA+' rating to Microsoft's $17 billion of senior notes offering, which includes: --$1.5 billion of 1.85% senior notes due Feb. 6, 2020; --$1.75 billion of 2.4% senior notes due Feb. 6, 2022; --$2.25 billion of 2.875% senior notes due Feb. 6, 2024; --$4 billion of 3.3% senior notes due Feb. 6, 2027; --$2.5 billion of 4.1% senior notes due Feb. 6, 2037; --$3 billion of 4.25% senior notes due Feb. 6, 2047; --$2 billion of 4.5% senior notes due Feb. 6, 2057. Finally, the ratings are removed Negative Watch and assigned a Stable Outlook. Pro forma for the senior notes, Fitch's actions affect $112 billion of total debt, including the $10 billion revolving credit facility (RCF). A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Fitch expects Microsoft will use net proceeds from the notes issuance for shareholder returns, given the company's commitment to using 100% of pre-dividend FCF for shareholder returns and that roughly half of revenue and Fitch estimated cash flow is outside the U.S. Pro forma for the senior notes issuance, Fitch estimates total leverage for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended Dec. 31, 2016, was 3.3x, versus just 1.8x for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016. Nonetheless, Fitch estimates supplemental net adjusted leverage, which nets a portion of offshore cash against debt, should remain near 1x over the intermediate term and was 1.1x for the LTM ended Dec. 31, 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS LinkedIn Acquisition: Fitch expects the recently completed $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn will accelerate top line growth by driving increased engagement across LinkedIn, Office 365 and Dynamics to accelerate monetization through subscriptions and targeted advertising. Fitch expects LinkedIn will add $3.5 billion to $4 billion of annual revenue and expand profit margins from the $150 million of run-rate cost synergies exiting fiscal 2017 from the elimination of redundancies. Services Driving Solid Performance: Fitch expects operating performance will remain solid, driven by robust cloud services growth. Fitch expects Microsoft to remain a leading cloud services provider over the intermediate term, driven by a significant Windows operating system (OS) footprint and competitive advantage in the hybrid cloud. Overall, Fitch projects low single digit positive revenue growth over the intermediate term, despite continued revenue declines in Microsoft's personal computing business. Increasing Revenue Diversification: Fitch also expects cloud services growth to diversify Microsoft's significant revenue base and increase profitability while reducing the company's dependence on personal computers (PCs). While Microsoft's 'More Personal Computing' segment still represents more than 40% of GAAP revenues, it constitutes roughly a third of operating profit. Fitch expects operating EBITDA margin above 40% over the intermediate term. Strong Annual FCF: Fitch expects positive growth and strong profitability will result in $10 billion to $15 billion of annual FCF (calculated by Fitch after payment of dividends), which should continue through the intermediate term. Over the intermediate term Fitch expects Microsoft will use FCF for share repurchases, including completing the $40 billion share repurchase program approved on Sept. 20, 2016 and commenced on Dec. 22, 2016 (following the completion of the prior $40 billion share repurchase program). Ubiquitous Operating System (OS): Fitch believes Microsoft's nearly ubiquitous OS provides substantial recurring revenues and cash flow, despite ongoing declines in PC shipments, which Fitch expects will decline by mid-single digits. Nonetheless, Fitch believes Microsoft's scale and visibility of profitability are enabling investments in growing cloud services and connected devices, diversifying the company's operating profile. KEY ASSUMPTIONS --Fitch believes the increasing Intelligent Cloud growth will shift the product mix and drive positive low-single-digit growth through the forecast period. --Gross profit margins will be stable from shifting the mix away from PCs, despite modest competition-driven pressure on cloud businesses. --Fitch believes operating margins will strengthen from R&D leverage in the business. --Capital spending will remain elevated to support investments in Intelligent Cloud. --The company will use FCF for shareholder returns. --Microsoft will refinance maturing debt and issue incremental debt to fund domestic cash shortfalls. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: --The expectation for supplemental adjusted net leverage (total debt netted against adjusted cash and investments held outside the U.S.) will remain above 1.5x from debt issuance to support ongoing shareholder returns or incremental acquisitions. --Material profit margin erosion related to competitive pressures, including strong commercial adoption of the public cloud and/or open-sourced software materially reduces demand for key Microsoft products; penetration of alternative operating systems in the PC market or market share gains by Apple; or greater acceptance of lower priced software applications that compete with Microsoft Office. Positive rating actions are unexpected, given the company's current operating and financial profile within the context of the current rating. LIQUIDITY As of Dec. 31, 2016, Fitch believes liquidity was robust and supported by: --$122.8 billion of cash and short-term investments, of which $4.3 billion was located in the U.S.; --Two undrawn $5 billion revolving credit facilities (RCF), one expiring Oct. 17, 2017 and the other expiring Nov. 14, 2018, both of which backstop the company's commercial paper (CP) program. Fitch's expectation of $10 billion to $15 billion of annual FCF also supports liquidity. Pro forma for the senior notes issuance, total debt as of Dec. 31, 2016 was $102 billion, consisting of staggered debt maturities. Fitch believes debt maturities are manageable, given the company's robust liquidity and consistent FCF. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Microsoft --Long-Term IDR 'AA+'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'; --CP at 'F1+'; --Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'AA+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'AA+'. Fitch also has assigned an 'AA+'/Stable Outlook to the senior unsecured notes offering. Contact: Primary Analyst Jason Pompeii Senior Director +1-312-368-3210 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Committee Chairperson William Densmore Senior Director +1-312-368-3125 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Jan. 31, 2017. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments A summary of financial adjustments include Fitch's application of supplemental adjusted net leverage ratio, which nets a portion of cash and short-term investments held outside the U.S. against debt. Fitch values cash and short-term investments based upon Fair Value Measurement observation levels, assumes a 35% tax rate upon repatriation and that a portion of repatriated cash will be returned to shareholders. Fitch nets the remaining cash against total debt, resulting in a ratio to operating EBITDA. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1018471 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001