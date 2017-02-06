(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pakistan's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on Pakistan's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds, Country Ceiling as well as the Short-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency IDRs and are also affirmed at 'B'. The issue ratings on The Third Pakistan International Sukuk Company Limited's foreign-currency global certificates have also been affirmed at 'B'. The company was incorporated primarily for the purpose of facilitating sukuk transactions and is wholly owned by Pakistan. KEY RATING DRIVERS Pakistan's ratings balance broad gains achieved over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme against a high public debt/GDP ratio, low scores on the World Bank governance indicators and heightened security risks. Pakistan completed a three-year IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF) in September 2016. The country has entered 12 IMF programmes since 1988, but this the first programme that it has completed. Under the program, reserves were strengthened, the fiscal deficit reduced and significant progress was made on structural reform. Pressure related to the 2018 elections could test the government's commitment to maintaining the policy framework set out by the IMF. The country's economic outlook has brightened since the start of the programme, with annual GDP growth rising to 4.7% in the financial year ending June-2016 (FY16), from 3.7% in FY13, above the 'B' median of 3.6%. Fitch expects growth to strengthen to 5.3% in FY17, lifted by a recovery in agricultural output following poor weather conditions in the previous season and an influx of investment linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). We forecast continued strong domestic demand, with private consumption aided by faster credit growth. Remittances have moderated, as over half come from Gulf economies that are adjusting to lower energy prices, but a sharper slowdown is a downside risk. A sharp slowdown in remittances is a downside risk, as over half come from Gulf economies that are still adjusting to lower energy prices. Inflation slowed to 2.9% in FY16, a positive development for a country that has experienced higher and more volatile inflation than the 'B' median. Fitch expects inflation to increase to 4.5% in FY17 and 4.8% in FY18, as commodity prices slowly recover. Inflation is then forecast to remain stable in the medium term. Central bank financing of the fiscal deficit is an upside risk to inflation; government borrowing is shifting back towards the State Bank of Pakistan after moving towards private banks under the IMF programme. The banking sector has performed well, with improvements shown across IMF's Financial Soundness indicators. Non-performing loans remained high at 11.1% of total loans at FYE16, though this is down from a peak of 14.8% at end-June 2013. Pakistan's public debt/GDP ratio of 64.8% at end-FY16 was higher than the 'B' median of 56.7%, but Fitch expects the ratio to gradually fall in the medium-term if the country can sustain its progress with fiscal consolidation. The general government budget deficit fell to 4.6% of GDP in FY16, from 5.3% in FY15, with revenues boosted by structural reforms, including the lowering of the number of tax concessions. Fitch projects the budget deficit to continue narrowing gradually if the economy performs in line with our baseline scenario and the government remains committed to the policy plans set out during the IMF programme. The accumulation of losses in public sector enterprises (PSE), particularly electricity distribution companies, has in the past lead to injections of funds from the federal government budget to clear debt. Efficiency improvements, higher tariffs and lower energy prices have helped cut PSE losses. However, plans to sustain long-term efficiency gains through privatisation have been delayed due to objections from workers and political opposition. PSE losses could rise considerably if Pakistan suffers an economic shock or there is a sharp rise in energy prices, ultimately feeding through to the government balance sheet. We do not expect Pakistan to face external liquidity difficulties in our baseline scenario, but increasing gross external financing needs could increase the country's vulnerability to shifts in investor sentiment. External debt service costs are likely to increase in the medium-term, with USD2.75bn of international bonds maturing between FY17 and FY20. The country will also start paying back the USD6.4bn IMF facility and USD11.7bn of rescheduled Paris Club debt in FY18 and FY17, respectively, albeit over an extended timeframe. Fitch also expects the current account deficit to widen as energy prices start to recover and capital imports increase with higher infrastructure investment, although such investments will be heavily funded by Chinese entities as part of the CPEC. Pakistan demonstrated market access in October 2016 by issuing a USD1bn sukuk at an historically low yield of 5.5%. Geopolitical tension and security threats could negatively affect the economic outlook and investor sentiment. Pakistan has had a series of disagreements with India in 2016 over violent incidents along the shared border, marking a turn in relations that had shown tentative signs of improvement in the previous two years. Domestic terrorist incidents remain frequent, particularly in Baluchistan province and along the Afghanistan border, although the number of attacks fell in 2016 compared with the previous year, and annual civilian casualties from terrorist activities are at the lowest point since 2006. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) AND QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Pakistan a score equivalent to a rating of 'B+' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Structural factors: -1 notch, to reflect domestic security threats and geopolitical risks arising from tension with neighbouring countries. Pakistan also has a low rank on the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business index relative to 'B' rated peers, despite a small improvement in 2017. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or are not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action are: - Sustained fiscal consolidation, strengthening of the revenue base, lower government debt ratios and smaller contingent liabilities from state-owned entities. - Progress with structural reforms that lead to an improved business environment, stronger economic growth and higher investment. - A better security situation and decreased political risk. The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action are: - Policy slippage that leads to renewed pressure on economic and financial stability, which may be evident in a rapid loss of reserves or a sharp rise in inflation. - Deterioration in the fiscal position that leads to a sharp or sustained rise in government debt ratios, including contingent liabilities from state-owned entities. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Fitch's economic base case assumes Pakistan's economic policy framework remains broadly unchanged over the political cycle. - The ratings incorporate an assumption that Pakistan's relations with India do not deteriorate to the point of renewed armed conflict. - The global economy is presumed to perform broadly in line with Fitch's latest Global Economic Outlook report. Contact: Primary Analyst Mervyn Tang Director +852 2263 9944 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Thomas Rookmaaker Director +852 2263 9891 Committee Chairperson Paul Gamble Senior Director +44 203 530 1623 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1018619 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001