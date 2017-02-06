(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Pakistan's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B'
with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Pakistan's senior unsecured
foreign- and
local-currency bonds, Country Ceiling as well as the Short-Term
Local- and
Foreign-Currency IDRs and are also affirmed at 'B'.
The issue ratings on The Third Pakistan International Sukuk
Company Limited's
foreign-currency global certificates have also been affirmed at
'B'. The company
was incorporated primarily for the purpose of facilitating sukuk
transactions
and is wholly owned by Pakistan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Pakistan's ratings balance broad gains achieved over the
International Monetary
Fund (IMF) programme against a high public debt/GDP ratio, low
scores on the
World Bank governance indicators and heightened security risks.
Pakistan completed a three-year IMF Extended Fund Facility (EFF)
in September
2016. The country has entered 12 IMF programmes since 1988, but
this the first
programme that it has completed. Under the program, reserves
were strengthened,
the fiscal deficit reduced and significant progress was made on
structural
reform. Pressure related to the 2018 elections could test the
government's
commitment to maintaining the policy framework set out by the
IMF.
The country's economic outlook has brightened since the start of
the programme,
with annual GDP growth rising to 4.7% in the financial year
ending June-2016
(FY16), from 3.7% in FY13, above the 'B' median of 3.6%. Fitch
expects growth to
strengthen to 5.3% in FY17, lifted by a recovery in agricultural
output
following poor weather conditions in the previous season and an
influx of
investment linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC). We forecast
continued strong domestic demand, with private consumption aided
by faster
credit growth. Remittances have moderated, as over half come
from Gulf economies
that are adjusting to lower energy prices, but a sharper
slowdown is a downside
risk. A sharp slowdown in remittances is a downside risk, as
over half come from
Gulf economies that are still adjusting to lower energy prices.
Inflation slowed to 2.9% in FY16, a positive development for a
country that has
experienced higher and more volatile inflation than the 'B'
median. Fitch
expects inflation to increase to 4.5% in FY17 and 4.8% in FY18,
as commodity
prices slowly recover. Inflation is then forecast to remain
stable in the medium
term. Central bank financing of the fiscal deficit is an upside
risk to
inflation; government borrowing is shifting back towards the
State Bank of
Pakistan after moving towards private banks under the IMF
programme. The banking
sector has performed well, with improvements shown across IMF's
Financial
Soundness indicators. Non-performing loans remained high at
11.1% of total loans
at FYE16, though this is down from a peak of 14.8% at end-June
2013.
Pakistan's public debt/GDP ratio of 64.8% at end-FY16 was higher
than the 'B'
median of 56.7%, but Fitch expects the ratio to gradually fall
in the
medium-term if the country can sustain its progress with fiscal
consolidation.
The general government budget deficit fell to 4.6% of GDP in
FY16, from 5.3% in
FY15, with revenues boosted by structural reforms, including the
lowering of the
number of tax concessions. Fitch projects the budget deficit to
continue
narrowing gradually if the economy performs in line with our
baseline scenario
and the government remains committed to the policy plans set out
during the IMF
programme.
The accumulation of losses in public sector enterprises (PSE),
particularly
electricity distribution companies, has in the past lead to
injections of funds
from the federal government budget to clear debt. Efficiency
improvements,
higher tariffs and lower energy prices have helped cut PSE
losses. However,
plans to sustain long-term efficiency gains through
privatisation have been
delayed due to objections from workers and political opposition.
PSE losses
could rise considerably if Pakistan suffers an economic shock or
there is a
sharp rise in energy prices, ultimately feeding through to the
government
balance sheet.
We do not expect Pakistan to face external liquidity
difficulties in our
baseline scenario, but increasing gross external financing needs
could increase
the country's vulnerability to shifts in investor sentiment.
External debt
service costs are likely to increase in the medium-term, with
USD2.75bn of
international bonds maturing between FY17 and FY20. The country
will also start
paying back the USD6.4bn IMF facility and USD11.7bn of
rescheduled Paris Club
debt in FY18 and FY17, respectively, albeit over an extended
timeframe. Fitch
also expects the current account deficit to widen as energy
prices start to
recover and capital imports increase with higher infrastructure
investment,
although such investments will be heavily funded by Chinese
entities as part of
the CPEC. Pakistan demonstrated market access in October 2016 by
issuing a
USD1bn sukuk at an historically low yield of 5.5%.
Geopolitical tension and security threats could negatively
affect the economic
outlook and investor sentiment. Pakistan has had a series of
disagreements with
India in 2016 over violent incidents along the shared border,
marking a turn in
relations that had shown tentative signs of improvement in the
previous two
years. Domestic terrorist incidents remain frequent,
particularly in Baluchistan
province and along the Afghanistan border, although the number
of attacks fell
in 2016 compared with the previous year, and annual civilian
casualties from
terrorist activities are at the lowest point since 2006.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) AND QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Pakistan a score equivalent to a
rating of 'B+'
on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Structural factors: -1 notch, to reflect domestic security
threats and
geopolitical risks arising from tension with neighbouring
countries. Pakistan
also has a low rank on the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business
index relative to
'B' rated peers, despite a small improvement in 2017.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or are not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Sustained fiscal consolidation, strengthening of the revenue
base, lower
government debt ratios and smaller contingent liabilities from
state-owned
entities.
- Progress with structural reforms that lead to an improved
business
environment, stronger economic growth and higher investment.
- A better security situation and decreased political risk.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action are:
- Policy slippage that leads to renewed pressure on economic and
financial
stability, which may be evident in a rapid loss of reserves or a
sharp rise in
inflation.
- Deterioration in the fiscal position that leads to a sharp or
sustained rise
in government debt ratios, including contingent liabilities from
state-owned
entities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Fitch's economic base case assumes Pakistan's economic policy
framework
remains broadly unchanged over the political cycle.
- The ratings incorporate an assumption that Pakistan's
relations with India do
not deteriorate to the point of renewed armed conflict.
- The global economy is presumed to perform broadly in line with
Fitch's latest
Global Economic Outlook report.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
