LONDON, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Ireland-based eircom
Holdings (Ireland) Limited's (eir) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'B+'
from 'B'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Fitch has
simultaneously upgraded
eir's senior secured ratings to 'BB-'/Recovery Rating 'RR3' from
'B+'/'RR3'. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
The upgrade reflects eir's improved operational performance and
free cash flow
(FCF) generation leading to lower leverage as eir continues its
successful
business transformation. FCF should improve further over the
medium-term even
with stable capex as EBITDA continues to grow and cash
restructuring costs fall,
resulting in a deleveraging profile.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improving Competitive Position: In spite of a competitive retail
market, eir is
able to defend its market position. Recent content acquisitions
have enhanced
the company's converged fixed and mobile offering. Combined with
a new corporate
brand and an increased focus on improving customer experience,
this should
continue to reduce broadband churn and help curtail retail
access line losses.
Increasing Multi-Play Penetration: eir has been able to increase
multi-play
penetration of its customer base to 23% at end-December 2016,
with its
high-speed broadband offering, third-placed mobile position (20%
handset
subscriber market share) and a small but growing pay-TV
position. Increased
focus on content and bundling is crucial in competing against
strong
multinationals such as Virgin Media, Vodafone and Sky.
Fibre and 4G Network Investment: eir has invested heavily in its
fibre network
rollout and LTE deployment (now at 95% population coverage) over
the past few
years to become Ireland's leading fibre and fixed-mobile
converged network. The
company's fibre network at end-2016 passed 1.6 million premises
(68% of Irish
premises) and connected 31% of customers, and is on track to
pass 1.9 million
premises by end-2018.
This network investment has underpinned the introduction of
higher value
customer bundles, which has led to underlying year-on-year
revenue growth of
3.2% for 2Q of the financial year ending June 2017 in eir's
consumer segment.
Twenty-three per cent of eir's fixed line consumer customers are
taking either a
triple- or quad-play bundle of services (fixed voice, broadband,
TV and/or
mobile), while 42% of eir's consumer mobile customers are on a
post-pay
contract.
National Broadband Plan Win Possible: eir is participating in a
bidding process
for the government's national broadband plan, which would see
high-speed
broadband deployed to approximately 927,000 premises (the
current intervention
footprint as of July 2016) in the rural part of Ireland. We
expect eir to win
the bidding for one of the two regions, which is likely to keep
capex at around
current levels over the medium-term.
This is a complex project and we expect the government to
announce contract
awards towards end-2017. The government is still considering how
eir's current
plans to roll out its fibre-to-the-home network to approximately
300,000 rural
premises may affect the proposed area covered by the
government's intervention
area.
Regulatory Changes: eir's FY17 mobile revenue is going to be
negatively impacted
by a decrease in mobile termination rates but the impact on
group EBITDA is
going to be neutral. The reduction in analogue wholesale line
rental prices from
1 July 2016 should be partially offset by the increase in next
generation access
(ie fibre) bitstream wholesale prices from 1 September 2016. We
believe this
gives eir a higher return on its fibre investment when its
competitors use its
network, and should reduce the intensity of retail fibre price
competition.
Improving EBITDA: eir's underlying revenue and EBITDA increased
2% year-on-year
in 1HFY17. Reported revenue growth for the same period was 1%,
including mobile
termination rate declines and the FX impact from a small GBP
exposure. eir's
efficiency programme focusing on product simplification and
rationalisation
continues to support profitability with EBITDA margin improving
0.7pp in 1HFY17.
We expect EBITDA to grow slightly over the medium-term, with
EBITDA margin
stabilising at 39%.
Growing FCF Generation: Even though we expect capex to remain
stable with
further fibre investment, FCF generation should improve as cash
restructuring
costs decline over time. As the restructuring costs normalise
and become part of
ongoing operations, these will not be treated as one-off items
in our
calculation of eir's credit metrics. eir also benefits from
significant
reduction in interest cost following the company's bond
refinancing, and the
repricing of its senior credit facility in October 2016.
We expect eir's FCF margin over the medium-term to be around the
mid-single
digit range, leading to funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net
leverage
trending towards 4.5x. We believe eir's management is committed
to reducing
leverage, having previously explored the potential of a public
listing, and
having made a EUR52 million voluntary debt repayment in 1HFY17.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Relative to its European telecoms incumbent peers, eir has
higher leverage, a
smaller size, a largely domestic focus, and the lack of
leadership in the mobile
segment. Its EBITDA margin is similar to its peers, but
pre-dividend FCF margin
is lower, mainly due to higher capex as a percentage of revenue
and cash
restructuring costs. No parent/subsidiary linkage or Country
Ceiling constraint
is applicable.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for eir include
the following:
- Low single-digit revenue growth through to FY19;
- Stable EBITDA margin of around 39% from FY17 to FY19;
- Cash tax of around EUR20 million p.a. from FY18;
- Cash outflows related to restructuring provisions and onerous
contracts around
EUR40 million in FY17 and decreasing thereafter;
- Capex at 22% of revenues in FY17 and FY18, reducing to 21% in
the following
two years;
- No material M&A
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may collectively lead to an
upgrade include:-
-FFO adjusted net leverage expected to remain at or below 4.5x
on a sustained
basis;
-FCF margin expected to be consistently in the mid-single digit
range, with
ongoing revenue stability and EBITDA improvement;
-Strengthened operating profile and competitive capability
demonstrated by
stable fixed broadband market share with increasing fibre
penetration and mobile
market share;
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
downgrade include:-
-FFO adjusted net leverage above 5.0x on a sustained basis;
-Weaker cashflow generation with FCF margin expected to remain
in the low single
digit percentages, driven by lower EBITDA or higher capex;
-Deterioration in the regulatory or competitive environment
leading to a
material reversal in positive operating trends.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: eir had an undrawn EUR150 million revolving
credit facility
(expires 2021) and EUR105 million in cash at end-2016. The
company's growing FCF
adds to the company's strong liquidity position. eir's senior
secured notes and
credit facility are due in 2022.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
eircom Holdings (Ireland) Limited
-Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'B+' from 'B'; Outlook Stable
eircom Finance Designated Activity Company
-Senior secured rating: upgraded to 'BB-'/'RR3' from 'B+'/RR3
eircom Finco S.a.r.l
--Senior secured rating: upgraded to 'BB-'/'RR3' from 'B+'/RR3
