(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'BBB+'
ratings to the
EUR and GBP denominated senior unsecured notes issued by
McKesson Corp. (NYSE:
MCK). A full list of ratings follows at the end of the release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Operations, Low Margins
The credit profiles of MCK and its peers benefit from stable
operating profiles
and consistent cash generation. Steady pharmaceutical demand, an
oligopolistic
drug distribution industry in the U.S. and, for the most part,
in Western
Europe, and relative insulation from most drug pricing and
regulatory pressures,
support strong ratings despite very low margins.
Increased Competitive Pressures
The recent repricing of certain independent pharmacy GPO
contracts in 2016
represent another weakening of MCK's competitive positioning,
albeit also
affecting MCK's peers, following key losses in calendar 2015 (or
pending losses)
as many of its largest customers (Rite Aid, Omnicare, Target,
OptumRx) were
involved in key M&A transactions. This weakened positioning is
most evident in
MCK's generic sourcing scale, which Fitch now estimates as
lagging that of both
Walgreens-AmerisourceBergen and CVS Health-Cardinal Health and,
in Fitch's view,
contributed to the generic sourcing JV with Wal-Mart rather than
Wal-Mart simply
becoming a party to MCK's generic purchasing.
Leading Market Positions
MCK is expected to continue to hold top market positions (#1 or
near #2) in
pharmaceutical and non-acute care medical distribution,
including of specialty
pharmaceuticals, in both the U.S. and Canada. The firm's
European business is
also market-leading in distribution and pharmacy operations.
Solid Liquidity, Cash Generation
MCK maintains a solid liquidity position, supported by strong
cash flows and
strong access to capital markets. Fitch expects annual FFO and
FCF to exceed $3
billion and $2 billion, respectively, but notes that FCF can be
affected by
large working capital swings inherent to large healthcare
distributors.
Non-U.S. Operations More Risky
Fitch generally sees non-U.S. drug channels, particularly in
Europe, as less
stable and higher risk than in the U.S., especially given the
diversity of
regulatory and reimbursement systems. But inorganic growth
opportunities are
more prevalent in markets outside the U.S., so MCK's presence in
Europe is
important for long-term growth prospects.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of MCK's 'BBB+' IDR considers gross debt/EBITDA
generally in the
range of 1.4x to 2x, with continued strong and steady cash
flows, accompanied by
stable or modestly expanding underlying margins. Cash flows and
liquidity are
strong for the rating category. Flexibility is expected to be
ample but limited
in calendar 2017.
Negative rating actions are not expected to explicitly result
from recent shifts
in the industry's competitive and pricing dynamics - namely
lower branded
inflation and key contract losses/revisions - though MCK's
margins could be
pressured compared to peers. A downgrade to 'BBB' could be
driven by material
debt-funded acquisitions or share repurchases, or more
significant margin
pressures than are currently expected, resulting in gross
debt/EBITDA expected
to be sustained at or above 2x. Cash generation and liquidity in
a reasonable
stress scenario could still support absolute debt repayment, so
a downgrade
would most likely be tied to management's capital deployment
decision-making.
A positive rating action is not currently anticipated over the
ratings horizon.
Fitch does not expect MCK to reduce gross debt/EBITDA to 1.4x or
below, although
cash generation and internal liquidity are expected to be more
than sufficient
to do so.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's Ratings Case forecast incorporates the following
assumptions:
Top line growth of 4% in fiscal 2017 and a decline of 2% in
2018.
Growth in 2017 is supported by the expanded Albertsons contract,
recent
acquisitions, specialty, and stability in med-surg, offset by
lost business
(OptumRx, Omnicare generics, Target generics). Revenue decline
of 2% in fiscal
2018 is mostly the result of the expected loss of Rite Aid
distribution volumes
gradually in the first half of the fiscal year, offset by the
addition of
Walmart generics. Fitch forecasts assume both the loss of Rite
Aid and the
addition of Wal-Mart generics in MCK's fiscal 1Q'2018. Fitch may
revise this
assumption as updated terms and likelihood of the Walgreens /
Rite Aid
transaction crystallize.
Ramping margin pressures in fiscal 2017 to 2018
Margin pressure is most acute from lower branded price
appreciation and
heightened competitive pressures particularly among independent
pharmacy
customers, leading to double-digit EBITDA margin declines (rate
of change) in
both fiscal 2017 and 2018. Continuing margin pressures in fiscal
2018 are offset
somewhat by ongoing cost reduction programs, and upside is
possible depending on
the timing and pacing of Wal-Mart generics onboarding.
FFO Approximating $3 in Fiscal 2017 and 2018
FFO to be generated from projected cash flow from operations of
$4 billion and
$3.2 billion, respectively. An expectation for a meaningfully
positive working
capital benefit, especially in 2017, supports cash generation
despite declining
absolute EBITDA. Notably, working capital is subject to large
day-to-day swings
which could cause FCF to fluctuate. Cash flows will be aided
over in coming
years from proceeds related to the divestiture of certain
technology businesses
($1.25 billion expected in fiscal 2017 from initial
transaction).
Relatively Steady Debt Balances, Yielding Gross Debt/EBITDA
Around 1.9x in 2017
to 2018
Fitch does not expect MCK to use FCF for meaningful long-term
debt reduction
over the ratings horizon, instead allocating the majority of
discretionary FCF
to M&A and share repurchase activity.
LIQUIDITY
MCK maintains a strong liquidity position. The firm's new $3.5
billion revolver,
which replaced its previous revolvers and A/R facilities,
provides ample
liquidity for working capital and other temporary financing
requirements and
backup to MCK's commercial paper program. Fitch assumes major
drug distributors
seek to keep $1 billion to $2 billion of cash available for
day-to-day
operations. All U.S. cash ($0.6 billion) is considered Readily
Available. Access
to external liquidity is adequate.
Well-Laddered Maturities
Debt maturities are relatively well-laddered and manageable,
with proceeds from
the offering available to fund recent and upcoming debt
maturities. FCF is
expected to routinely outpace debt maturities, leaving
flexibility for M&A or
share repurchase activity.
FULL LIST OF RATINGS
Fitch currently rates MCK as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Senior unsecured bank facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'
--Commercial Paper 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3777
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Dec. 15, 2016
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
No material financial statement adjustments were made other than
those customary
within U.S. Corporates (i.e. the removal of non-cash and
non-recurring expenses,
such as stock-based compensation expense, from the calculation
of EBITDA).
