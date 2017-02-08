(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on two Philippine government-owned banks - Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) - at 'BB+'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs remain Positive, reflecting the Outlook on the Philippines' sovereign rating. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The IDRs and National Ratings of DBP and LBP reflect Fitch's expectation of extraordinary sovereign support for both banks in times of need, as denoted by their Support Ratings (SRs) of '3' and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of 'BB+'. The SRFs are one notch below the sovereign Long-Term IDRs and in line with those of the top-three systemically important banks in the Philippines. Fitch believes that the sovereign would have a strong propensity to provide extraordinary support to DBP and LBP, if needed, given their full government ownership and policy mandates as described in their respective charters. The probability of state support is assessed to be moderate overall, taking into account the sovereign's financial strength as indicated in the sovereign IDR of 'BBB-'. DBP and LBP do not benefit from blanket government guarantees on their liabilities, have received capital support from the state only infrequently on an ad hoc basis and are required to remit dividends to the national government to support the sovereign coffers. These characteristics indicate the two banks' self-sufficient operations, stemming from their largely commercial approach to lending, in our view. The Positive Outlooks on the two banks' IDRs are driven by the Positive Outlook on the Philippines' Long-Term IDR, especially to the extent that it reflects improving sovereign fiscal flexibility. VIABILIY RATINGS The Viability Ratings (VRs) of DBP and LBP stem from their standalone credit profiles. We believe both banks' commercially driven operations underpin their acceptable through-cycle asset-quality performance and profitability even as they fulfil their individual policy roles. The 2015 ratio of pre-provision operating profit to risk-weighted assets for DBP was 2.4% and for LBP was 2.8%, which were comparable to those of privately owned peers. LBP, in particular, has demonstrated relatively healthy asset-quality trends, with a Fitch-defined gross NPL ratio of 1.5% at end-2015 (end-2014: 1.9%). The ratings also take into account the banks' highly concentrated loan books, which may leave them vulnerable to deterioration in any large accounts. For LBP, its exposure to the agricultural sector could also be affected by natural calamities. We believe these risks are mitigated by the banks' loan collateralisation and loss absorption buffers. Regulatory CET1 ratios for DBP and LBP rose to 12.4% and 11.6%, respectively, at end-September 2016 (end-2015: 10.2% for DBP; 10.0% for LBP). This followed capital transfers from the national government to both banks in 2016. These ratios indicate acceptable loss-absorption capacity in our view, and Fitch expects both banks to maintain satisfactory buffers over regulatory minimums in the medium term. Funding and liquidity are relative strengths for DBP and LBP, despite their higher deposit concentration in government-linked accounts. Both banks are predominantly deposit-funded; loan/deposit ratios are low (DBP: 52%; LBP: 40% at end-2015), and non-loan assets are mostly held in cash, central bank deposits and government securities. Both banks benefit from the ability to access Official Development Assistance funding, which are guaranteed by the government for a fee - due to their state links. SENIOR DEBT The ratings on DBP's senior notes are at the same level as the bank's Long-Term IDR. This is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS Perceived changes in the sovereign's propensity or ability to extend timely support to DBP and LBP would affect the support-driven ratings. Positive action may result from a more pronounced policy focus by the banks, or more unequivocal indications of support from the national government. The planned merger between DBP and LBP, mandated under the previous administration, will no longer go through under the current government. This removes one area of uncertainty regarding the potential structure and operations of the two banks. A reduction in the government shareholding in either bank could affect the sovereign's propensity to provide support to that bank. For LBP, the Republic Act 10878 that became law by default in mid-2016 allows the issuance of common and preferred shares to non-government shareholders, such as farmer and fisher-folk organisations, cooperatives, development partners, strategic investors and rural banks, although it requires that the national government maintains at least two-thirds ownership of LBP's common shares. Fitch will reassess the likelihood of support for LBP if there is more concrete news of any reduction in the government's stake. An upgrade of the sovereign ratings - currently on Positive Outlook - would likely lead to similar action on DBP's and LBP's SRFs, and in turn their IDRs. Conversely, a revision of the sovereign Outlook to Stable would likely result in corresponding action on the rating Outlooks of the two banks - assuming that all other factors driving sovereign support remain unchanged. VIABILITY RATINGS There is limited room for VR upgrades of DBP and LBP unless they were to de-emphasise their policy roles. This is due to the risk that their policy priorities may impinge on their commercial orientation at some point, possibly as a result of government influence given the banks' state ownership. Significant credit deterioration, resulting in weakened balance sheets, would place pressure on the banks' VRs. SENIOR DEBT Any change in DBP's Long-Term IDR would affect the ratings on its senior notes. The rating actions are as follows: DBP Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Ratings on senior notes affirmed at 'BB+' LBP Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(phl)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Elaine Koh Director +65 6796 7239 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Secondary Analyst Tamma Febrian Associate Director +65 6796 7237 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(phl)' for National ratings in the Philippines. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 