(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, February 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed PT Ciputra Residence's National Long-Term Rating and National senior unsecured rating at 'A-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency has also affirmed the National Rating of 'A(idn)' on the company's IDR500bn of bonds that have a 20% partial credit guarantee from the International Finance Corporation. The affirmation of the National Long-Term rating at 'A-(idn)' is on a standalone basis. Fitch views the linkage between Ciputra Residence and its 99.99% shareholder PT Ciputra Development Tbk to be moderate to strong, which should provide Ciputra Residence with a one-notch uplift. However, the uplift is not applied as Ciputra Residence's credit profile is commensurate with its rating. The uplift may be applied should Ciputra Residence's credit profile deteriorate. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weaker-Than-Expected 2016 Presales: Ciputra Residence's presales fell 29% in 2016 due to weak demand as buyers withheld purchases ahead of the implementation of the Indonesian government's tax amnesty programme in the middle of 2016. Fitch had earlier expected a 25% rise in presales in 2016. The company also delayed plans for launches at its existing townships in November and December 2016 due to political unrest in the capital. The lower sales and additional debt to fund construction likely resulted in Ciputra Residence's presales/gross debt falling to 1.4x in 2016. Fitch expects the ratio to stay around 1.5x until 2019 before recovering to over 2x in 2020 as the company deleverages. Leverage Increases as Instalments Lengthen: The weak presales also led Ciputra Residence to allow property buyers to extend their instalment plans to a maximum of five years from four years previously. As such, the company has had to rely on additional debt to fund construction of its projects. We expect gross debt to grow by almost IDR500bn to reach IDR1.4trn at end-2016 and peak at IDR2.4trn in 2018. The company is likely to deleverage after 2019 as we expect property market conditions to improve. Narrower Margins; Lower-Cost Homes: Our rating case assumes lower margins going forward as the company plans to continue growing its portfolio of lower-priced houses. This strategy is underpinned by the growth in Indonesia's middle-income population, which comprises of first-home buyers who seek houses priced under IDR1bn. There is also lower competition in this market segment and fewer speculative buyers, who can cause volatility in demand. In our view, the narrower margins do not necessarily weaken Ciputra Residence's credit profile as EBITDA margins above 30% would still allow the company room for discounts during periods of weak demand. The company still managed to book a robust EBITDA margin of 40% in 9M16 due to revenue contributions from higher-margin projects, such as Citra Garden City and Citra Raya Tangerang. Pressures Easing, New Threat Looming: We are of the view that macroeconomic challenges are easing for the property sector in Indonesia. The conclusion of the tax amnesty programme should spur investment sentiment as fears of tax crackdowns decrease and as onshore liquidity improves with cash repatriation. Policies favourable for the property market, such as lower down payment requirements and benchmark rates, have also come into effect. However, new challenges have arisen spurred by the government's plan to reduce speculative purchases, which have driven an increase in land prices. The government is considering a plan to levy progressive taxes on "idle land". Other initiatives are also being considered by the government, but it is unclear whether these will be targeted at developers like Ciputra Residence or to individuals. More recently, the Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning said the taxes are aimed at clamping down on land price speculators rather than property developers that accumulate land as part of their business operations. Nonetheless, Fitch views this as a policy risk for developers. Linkage with Ciputra Development: Ciputra Residence's rating benefits from linkage with its 99.99% shareholder, Ciputra Development, which has a stronger credit profile. According to Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Methodology, there are strong operating and strategic linkages between Ciputra Residence and Ciputra Development. This linkage captures reputational risk from carrying the same brand name, significant degree of overlap in board composition and alignment of Ciputra Residence's expansionary strategy and financial policy with the overall group. DERIVATION SUMMARY In Fitch's view, Ciputra Residence's credit profile is inferior to higher-rated peers, such as PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk (A+(idn)/Stable) and PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk (A(idn)/Stable), which operate on a much larger scale in terms of presales, have superior leverage profiles and generate higher EBITDA from their recurring businesses relative to their interest expenses. However, Fitch believes Ciputra Residence is well-positioned relative to smaller-sized peers in the industry, such as PT Greenwood Sejahtera Tbk (BBB+(idn)/Stable). Ciputra Residence has significantly larger presales, and despite having higher leverage than Greenwood, also has a superior project pipeline, which allows for greater certainty of future cash-flow generation. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue recognition: Houses - 20-25% in year 2, 50% in year 3 and the remainder in year 4; apartments - 25% a year over years 1-4 - 2017-2019 marketing sales at IDR2.6trn, IDR3.8trn and IDR4.3trn respectively - Investment properties to be operational by 2019, raising recurring revenue base to 6% of total revenue in 2019 and 8% in 2020 RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to positive rating actions include: - Greater project diversification and successful execution of investment properties, whilst maintaining a similar credit profile - Recurring EBITDA/interest above 0.5x (2016 Fitch forecast: 0.2x) Future developments that could individually or collectively lead to negative rating actions include: - Attributable pre-sales/gross debt falls below 1.0x on a sustained basis - Net debt/net inventory rises above 40% (Fitch forecast: 28%) on a sustained basis However, a one-notch uplift to Ciputra Residence's rating would be provided if its credit profile deteriorates, provided the rating linkages between the company and the parent remain intact. LIQUIDITY Liquidity Adequate, Repayment Comfortable: Ciputra Residence added IDR1.3trn of term loans in 2016 to fund construction across its projects, and for refinancing. It repaid its working capital facility, which had IDR400bn outstanding as of end-2015, and Phase 1 (IDR200bn) of the 2014 bonds is due for repayment in 2017. In December 2016, the company also obtained a USD30m facility from the International Finance Corporation. The new facilities have well-spread repayment profiles, with two of the term loans totalling IDR800bn having repayment schedules that start only when the facilities are fully drawn. 