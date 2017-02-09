(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that BNP Paribas'
(BNPP) 4Q16
results were sound but highlight diverging momentum in its core
businesses, as
continued growth in its personal finance, insurance and global
markets
businesses more than offset lingering revenue pressure in French
retail banking,
which we expect will continue well into 2017.
The bank presented its business plan for 2020, which focuses on
digitalisation
and envisages achieving EUR2.7 billion gross savings annually
from 2020. BNPP
expects that the necessary restructuring costs will be more than
offset by
savings achieved by 2019. BNPP confirmed its 12% CET1 ratio
target for 2020,
which we expect it could reach in 2017. The group typically
generates capital
equivalent to 50bp of risk-weighted assets (RWAs) annually
through retained
earnings, of which around 35bp could be consumed for business
growth. We expect
the bank to manage its CET1 ratio closely around 12% once it
reaches that level,
leaving room for bolt-on acquisitions or to absorb regulatory
headwinds.
We view BNPP's revenue growth assumptions as conservative (2.5%
cumulative
annual growth), but we expect the domestic markets division will
struggle to
meet its targeted average revenue growth of 0.5% at least in
2017. The bank
generated a 9.3% return on equity in 2016 and targets a 10%
return by 2020 on a
higher basis of a 12% CET1 ratio. We expect the bank could
attain this if the
cost reduction programme is successful.
In 4Q16, pre-tax profit rose 22% yoy to EUR2.5 billion,
excluding own credit
adjustments, goodwill impairment, non-recurring gains and a
EUR52 million
contribution to the resolution of four Italian banks. The
group's revenues rose
2% yoy, reflecting broad-based positive contributions from
various businesses
with the exception of the domestic markets division.
Pre-tax profit in the bank's domestic markets division, which
includes retail
banking in its home market and leasing, fell 8% yoy to EUR622
million in 4Q16.
Overall, the division accounted for 30% of pre-tax profit for
FY2016 (excluding
the corporate centre). Improved results in fleet finance and
leasing and Italian
retail's return to profitability offset a 14% pre-tax profit
fall in French
retail banking, leading to a 1% yoy increase in domestic
markets' pre-tax profit
for 2016.
Net interest income continued to be under pressure in French
retail banking as
it fell 5% yoy in 4Q16 and 3% in FY2016, reflecting the lasting
impact on
profitability of loan renegotiations in a low interest rate
environment. The
division's pre-tax profit fell 36% yoy to EUR177 million in
4Q16, as a single
large loan impairment charge exacerbated the impact of flat
operating expenses
and falling revenue. Fees and commissions accounted for 43% of
French retail
revenues in 2016, and we expect the bank will continue to
develop these to
mitigate net interest income pressure. Financial fees were lower
overall in
2016, but grew 5% yoy in 4Q16 excluding a non-recurring
distribution fee
adjustment paid in 4Q16.
Italian retail banking revenue also fell 5% yoy in 4Q16, partly
reflecting the
bank's strategy to focus on lower credit risk corporate clients.
Loan impairment
charges were 24% lower yoy, consistent with the reduction seen
in the rest of
the year. This contributed to a smaller EUR27 million operating
loss in 4Q16 and
a return to positive annual pre-tax profit (EUR127 million in
2016, including
EUR37 million related to private banking).
As part of its 2020 strategy, the bank expects loan impairment
charges in the
Italian retail banking division to fall to around 50bp of
average loans, which
is significantly lower than the 124bp seen in 2016. Achieving
this reduction
will in our view be challenging despite the shift to better
corporate clients,
given the bank's record of lengthy recovery processes in the
country. Italy
accounted for around 43% of the bank's non-performing exposures
at end-2015
Sound loan growth in Belgian retail banking contributed to a 3%
revenue increase
in 4Q16, but EUR80 million restructuring charges resulted in a
13% yoy rise in
operating expenses, leading to a 6% yoy fall in pre-tax profit.
Luxembourg
retail banking and the specialised leasing subsidiaries saw 4%
revenue growth.
The additional scope linked to Arval's acquisition of GE Fleet
Services Europe
helped revenue momentum in 2016.
International financial services, which include personal
finance, international
retail banking, insurance and wealth and asset management,
together generated
44% of the group's pre-tax profit in 2016, excluding the
corporate centre.
Higher volumes and a continued focus on lower-risk products in
personal finance,
as well as good performance in insurance, were the main
contributors to the
division's 3% pre-tax income increase to EUR1.2 billion in 4Q16.
Retail
operations in the Mediterranean region saw a 10% pre-tax profit
decline in 4Q16,
reflecting a 10% depreciation of the Turkish lira against the
euro and, to a
lesser extent, higher yoy loan impairment charges in Turkey.
Costs related to regulation and the partial sale of First
Hawaiian Bank (FHB)
led to a 3% pre-tax profit decline for BancWest in 4Q16, despite
8% revenue
growth reflecting higher volumes. We expect cost containment
will be important
for BNPP's wealth and asset management business, which in line
with recent
quarters saw revenues unchanged yoy in 4Q16 despite net new
money growth, and a
5% pre-tax profit fall. Strong performance in the insurance
business and revenue
momentum fuelled by protection insurance helped offset the
negative trend in
wealth and asset management.
In 4Q16, revenues grew in fixed income (23% yoy) and equity (20%
yoy) sales and
trading, which together represented 12% of the group's revenues
and 46% of the
corporate and institutional banking (CIB) division. Fixed income
results
benefitted from the bank's leading European corporate franchise
and saw a good
quarter for rates and credit. Pre-tax income in corporate
banking was 9% lower
yoy, reflecting fewer transactions compared with an
exceptionally strong 4Q15
and higher impairment charges linked to one client. Higher
transaction volumes
and operating cost control helped securities services nearly
double 4Q16 pre-tax
income to EUR88 million.
BNPP's Basel III fully-loaded CET1 ratio rose 10bp qoq to 11.5%,
led by retained
earnings and stood only 50bp below its 2020 12% target. We
expect the sale of a
17.9% stake in FHB in January could lead to a 10bp increase in
the group's CET1
ratio in 1Q17. A combination of balance sheet management and
seasonally lower
client activity in 4Q16 led to sharp reduction in leverage
exposure,
contributing to a strong 40bp qoq increase in BNPP's Basel III
Tier 1 leverage
ratio to 4.4%.
