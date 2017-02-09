(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri
Lanka's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+'
and revised the
Outlook to Stable from Negative. The Country Ceiling and issue
ratings on Sri
Lanka's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds are
also affirmed at
'B+'. The Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs are
affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sri Lanka's 'B+' rating balances its weak public finances and
strained external
liquidity position compared with peers against the steady
progress made on the
country's ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) supported
programme, which
commenced in June 2016. The IMF programme has eased near-term
pressure on the
balance of payments. The rating is supported by Sri Lanka's
favourable growth
performance as well as its basic human development indicators
and governance
standards, which are more favourable as compared with some
peers.
The Outlook revision reflects the following key rating drivers:
Improving Fiscal Finances: Fitch estimates that Sri Lanka's 2016
fiscal
performance was better than in 2015, following strong revenue
growth that was
supported by a value-added tax (VAT) hike. This, along with
lower government
spending, should narrow the deficit in 2016 to around -5.6% of
GDP, from -7.4%
in 2015. Fitch believes the 2016 VAT hike to 15% from 11% and
other revenue
reforms announced in the 2017 budget are likely to support
further fiscal
deficit reductions in 2017, with the agency revising down its
2017 deficit
forecast to -4.7% of GDP against its earlier estimate of close
to -7%. The
authorities' 2017 deficit estimate of -4.6% is below the
agency's estimate, as
the authorities have higher growth assumptions. However, Fitch
expects
authorities to lower spending if there is a large revenue
shortfall to keep the
fiscal deficit under control.
Improved Policy Coherence and Credibility: Sri Lanka's
three-year extended fund
facility with the IMF has improved policy coherence and
credibility and has
eased some near-term balance of payments pressure. Fitch expects
the country's
external funding profile to benefit from support by multilateral
agencies,
although its external liquidity position remains weak compared
with peers. The
IMF-supported programme sets ambitious fiscal targets and the
authorities have
made steady progress, meeting their quantitative performance
targets for the
first review in November 2016. Progress on some structural
benchmarks has also
been made, including passage of the 2017 budget in line with
programme targets.
Stable Growth Trends: Sri Lanka's growth performance remains
favourable. Fitch
estimates the country's five-year (2012-2016) average real GDP
growth at 5.3%,
which is stronger than some of its 'B' category peers. However,
Fitch has
revised its 2016 growth estimate to around 4.5%, from 5.3%
(forecast at the time
of the last review) due to weaker-than-expected 1H16 growth
caused by the May
2016 floods. Furthermore, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka hiked-up
interest rates
twice in 2016 by a cumulative 100bp, slowing credit growth and
private
consumption, although this has also improved macro stability.
Sri Lanka's 'B+' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Relatively High Government Debt: Fitch estimates overall gross
general
government debt to have reached close to 77% of GDP by end-2016,
although it
should gradually decline over 2017-2018 due to improving
government revenues. At
this level, government debt remains above the 56% 'B' median and
51% 'BB'
median. Further, foreign-currency debt - which is close to 40%
of GDP - weakens
Sri Lanka's fiscal finances, as it increases the risk of higher
debt in local
currency terms if the rupee depreciates sharply.
Weak External Liquidity Position: Sri Lanka's external liquidity
position is
weakened by low foreign-exchange reserves and high external debt
service
payments. Measured by Fitch's external liquidity metric, this
ratio is far below
the 'B' and 'BB' median. As per the agency's estimate, the
external liquidity
ratio was close to 58% at end-2016, against around 163% for the
'B' median and
155% for the 'BB' median. Furthermore, Sri Lanka's external
finances are
vulnerable to a sell-off in treasury bills and bonds by foreign
investors, which
currently account for nearly 30% of foreign-exchange reserves.
Outflows from
treasury bills and bonds in October and November 2016 led to a
fall in
foreign-exchange reserves, although the reserves improved by
around USD419m from
end-November 2016 to around USD6bn by end-2016.
Strong Human Development Indicators: Sri Lanka's basic human
development,
including education, health and literacy standards, is high
compared with the
'B' and 'BB' median, as indicated by a favourable United Nations
Human
Development Index score. The country also ranks better than the
'B' median on
the World Bank's composite governance indicator score - falling
in the 48th
percentile against the 31st percentile of the 'B' median.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY
Fitch's proprietary sovereign rating model (SRM) assigns Sri
Lanka a score
equivalent to a rating of 'BB-' on the Long-term
Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its
qualitative overlay
(QO), relative to rated peers, as follows:
- Public Finances: -1 notch to reflect Sri Lanka's weak fiscal
position on
account of high government debt and interest payments as a share
of government
revenue.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are balanced.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
-Continued improvement in public finances underpinned by a
credible medium-term
fiscal strategy, including a broadening of the government
revenue base.
- Increase in foreign-exchange reserves supported by smaller
current-account
deficits and higher non-debt capital inflows.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Deterioration in policy coherence and credibility, leading to
a loss of
investor confidence, or a derailment of the International
Monetary Fund
supported programme that leads to external funding stress.
- Reversal of fiscal improvements that leads to a failure to
stabilise
government debt ratios.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Global economic assumptions are consistent with Fitch's latest
global economic
outlook.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sagarika Chandra
Associate Director
+852 2263 9921
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Central Bank of Sri Lanka has a 10% equity stake in Fitch
Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day
rating
operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings
Lanka Ltd.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
