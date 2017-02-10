(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Swiss Canton of Zurich's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The affirmation reflects Zurich's high degree of autonomy and corresponding capability to adjust personal and corporate income tax rates, in line with all Switzerland's cantons, its wealthy and dynamic economy, its prudent budgetary and debt management as well as its sound debt ratios. The Stable Outlooks reflect Fitch's expectation that the canton's budgetary performance is likely to improve over the next years and debt will decline in 2017 and 2018. KEY RATING DRIVERS Zurich's operating margin improved to 2.3% in 2015 and was supposed to decline to 1.2% in 2016 according to the canton's budget. Following the canton's last published interim report of October 2016, the fiscal performance of the canton was above budget, mainly driven by higher tax proceeds (CHF52m), higher revenues (CHF39m) from health care and dividends (CHF35m) paid to the canton by the airport. October results were CHF44m above budget due to higher expenditure actually made. FYE16 results may improve as net investments are estimated to be lower than budget. Compared with the 2016 budget, final net investments may have been CHF740m at end-2016 (budget 2016: CHF958m). The CHF218m savings were driven by early redemption of loans the canton granted to its hospitals and lower investments following project delays. We expect the FYE16 operating margin to be above budget, close to 2015 results but that the canton will still report an overall deficit before debt variation. According to the canton's medium-term 2017-2020 plan, the operating margin could consistently improve to 4.7% in 2019 from a low 0.7% in 2017 and the deficit before debt decline from 2.5% in 2017 to a minor surplus of 0.2% in 2019. Zurich put an increase of CHF575m for Zuercher Kantonalbank's (ZKB, AAA/Stable/F1+) equity capital in its budget for 2020. It would be challenging for the canton, if this increase materialises. Zurich's direct risk declined to CHF5,274m at end-2016 from CHF5,524m at end-2015. The canton faced a maturity of CHF500m in 2016 and recourse to borrowings was CHF50m. The reminder was funded by an increase of its short-term debt to CHF600m from CHF400m and the use of cash. The canton may use short-term debt over the medium-term planning period to close funding gaps coming from the movement of medium- to long-term debt. We expect this will remain stable in 2017 at CHF4,674m, increase by CHF93m in 2018 and stabilise in 2019. Fitch expects debt ratios to improve, with the direct debt to current revenue declining to 33% in 2019 from 37% in 2015 and its payback (direct debt to current balance) to decline from 10 years in 2015 to 6.2 years in 2019 (considering CHF500m of short-term debt in 2017-2019), a level commensurate with the canton's rating. Cash and cash equivalents declined to CHF452m at end-2016 from CHF1.54bn in 2014 following the repayment of maturing debt during 2015 and 2016. Zurich's cash reserves and committed credit line in place ensure good access to short-term liquidity in case of need, further mitigating the canton's refinancing risk. Zurich has contingent liabilities, and net overall risk was about CHF23bn at end-2015. Most of this relates to guaranteed obligations of ZKB and the unfunded portion of Zurich's pension fund. Fitch views risk stemming from ZKB as limited and the pension fund as prudently managed following capital measures and a high coverage ratio of 99.4% at end-2016. With GDP per capita of CHF96,778 in 2013 and a population of more than 1.4 million inhabitants, Zurich is considered one of the wealthiest cantons in Switzerland, contributing about 22% of the national economy. Fitch expects real GDP growth for Switzerland of 1.6% in 2017 and in 2018. Due to the canton's well-diversified and dynamic economy, Zurich should continue to mirror the national performance and could even outperform it. However, the abolition of the EUR-CHF peg is still pressuring the canton's industry, trade and tourism and the effects of the Brexit vote leave the canton's economic growth with some uncertainties. RATING SENSITIVITIES Given the canton's tax dynamics and tax raising potential supporting revenue generation, a downgrade is unlikely. However, an operating margin close to zero and a continued increase in debt with a direct debt to current revenue consistently exceeding 50% (2015: 38%), or its contingent risk requiring ongoing capital injections, would lead us to review Zurich's ratings. Significant changes in the canton's financial leeway or additional financial obligations, in either the intra- or inter-cantonal context, could also be rating negative. Any negative rating action on Switzerland would trigger rating action on Zurich. Contact: Primary Analyst Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Committee Chairperson Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1018856 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001