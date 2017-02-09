(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, February 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banco
BPI S.A.'s
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB',
removed it from
Rating Watch Evolving and assigned a Stable Outlook. The bank's
Short-term IDR
has been upgraded to 'F3' from 'B' and removed from Rating Watch
Positive.
Its Support Rating has been upgraded to '2' from '5' and removed
from Rating
Watch Positive.
The rating actions follow the increase in Caixabank S.A.'s
(BBB/Positive) stake
in Banco BPI to 84.5% in February 2017. The agency has also
affirmed Banco BPI's
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb' and removed it from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN)
because Banco BPI lost control over its Angolan subsidiary,
Banco de Fomento
Angola (BFA) following the sale of 2% of the shares to the
majority owner of the
bank and changes in BFA's governance structure. Thus we believe
Banco BPI has
taken the necessary steps to deconsolidate BFA and address a
breach of its
regulatory large exposure limit. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPORT RATING
Banco BPI's IDRs, senior debt ratings and Support Rating reflect
a high
probability of support from ultimate parent, Caixabank
(BBB/Positive), in case
of need. Fitch believes Portugal is a strategically important
market for
Caixabank as demonstrated by the longstanding investment in
Banco BPI (minority
stake held since 1995) and its willingness to take control of
the bank despite
the related capital consumption and the difficulties inherent in
a cross-border
acquisition.
Banco BPI's Long-Term IDR is capped one notch above that of
Portugal. Fitch
believes Caixabank's propensity to support Banco BPI is linked
to Portugal's
operating environment, since this affects the attractiveness of
Banco BPI to the
group and Banco BPI's impact on Caixabank's overall risk and
returns profile.
The bank's Support Rating Floor has been affirmed and withdrawn
because the
primary source of support for the bank is now considered by
Fitch to be
Caixabank, rather than Portugal.
VR
Our assessment of capitalisation has a high influence on Banco
BPI's VR. The
bank's capitalisation is acceptable for the Portuguese operating
environment and
the bank maintains moderate buffers over regulatory CET1 and T1
requirements.
However, the bank calculates that it needs to issue EUR206
million of
subordinated debt to maintain 25bps buffer over the total
capital ratio SREP
requirement for 2017. This deficit should be easy to close with
Caixabank as its
new majority shareholder.
Banco BPI's asset quality is better than domestic peers' but
remains vulnerable
to changes in the tough Portuguese operating environment. At
end-2016 the bank
reported a credit at-risk ratio of 3.7%, well below the domestic
peer average.
The NPL ratio under the European Banking Authority's (EBA)
definition was 8.2%
at end-June 2016, which compares well with domestic peers' but
was still weaker
than the weighted average 5.5% NPL ratio of the EU banks in
EBA's Risk
Dashboard.
The VR also reflects the bank's generally stable funding profile
and acceptable
liquidity position. At end-2016 the bank's domestic operations
had a gross
loans/deposits ratio of 106% and large liquidity buffers
relative to upcoming
wholesale debt maturities. The regulatory liquidity coverage
ratio for domestic
activities was a sound 181% at end-2016. We believe ownership by
Caixabank will
be supportive of the bank's funding and liquidity profile.
The VR also factors in the bank's highly variable earnings
profile, which have
historically been supported materially by BFA's profits. Despite
some
improvements in core, domestic revenues and loan impairment
charges in 2016,
Banco BPI's cost/income ratio remained high.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Banco BPI
have been
upgraded to reflect potential support from Caixabank.
Subordinated debt is
notched down once from Banco BPI's IDR for loss severity. Banco
BPI's
preference shares are capped at the level assigned to equivalent
securities
issued by the parent.
SUBSIDIARY COMPANY
The ratings of Banco Portugues de Investimento (BPI) have been
upgraded to
Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'/Stable, Short-Term IDR 'F3' and Support
Rating '2. The IDRs
are equalised with those of its 100% parent, Banco BPI. As well
as its 100%
ownership by Banco BPI, BPI's integration with and role within
its parent bank
mean there is a high probability of it being supported. We
believe support from
Caixabank would be allowed to flow through to BPI. Fitch does
not assign a VR to
this institution as the agency does not view it as an
independent entity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPORT RATING
Banco BPI's IDRs and senior debt ratings and Support Rating
would likely be
downgraded if Portugal is downgraded or if Fitch has reason to
believe that
Banco BPI has become less strategically important to Caixabank.
Banco BPI's
Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings could be upgraded if the
Long-Term IDRs of
both Portugal and Caixabank are upgraded.
VR
The bank's VR is sensitive to developments in profitability,
asset quality and
capital. The VR could be upgraded if the bank improves its
operating efficiency
while improving or maintaining its asset quality metrics. This
would result in a
better internal capital generation capacity that would
strengthen the bank
capital buffers over the regulatory minimum requirements.
Conversely the VR
could be downgraded if the bank's asset quality or core earnings
metrics
deteriorate sharply, weakening solvency.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Banco BPI's subordinated and hybrid instruments are ultimately
sensitive to a
change in Caixabank's IDR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of BPI are sensitive to rating action on Banco BPI's
IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Banco BPI:
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB', removed from Rating
Watch Positive
(RWP), Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B', removed from RWP
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb', removed from RWN
Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '5', removed from RWP
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor', withdrawn
Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB', removed
from RWP
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: upgraded to 'F3' from
'B', removed from
RWP
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB-',
removed from RWP
Preference shares: upgraded to 'B+' from 'B', removed from RWP
Banco Portugues de Investimento:
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB', removed from RWP,
Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F3' from 'B', removed from RWP
Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '3', removed from RWP
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Turro
Director
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal, 601, 2nd Floor
08028 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Josu Fabo, CFA
Director
+34 93 494 3464
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
