惠誉荣获亚太地区最佳企业、金融机构、公共融资、项目融资评级机构大奖

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE/TOKYO, February 14 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年2月9日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1018827">Fitch Wins APAC Awards for Corporates, FI, Public Finance and Project Finance 惠誉评级连续第二年荣膺亚太地区最佳企业、金融机构、公共融资评级机构三个奖项，并且此次获得最佳项目融资评级机构奖项。上述2016年度奖项由香港《财资》杂志（The Asset）授予，该杂志创办于1999年，覆盖亚洲地区的金融行业。 惠誉评级亚太地区主管Brett Hemsley表示：“我们很高兴惠誉的杰出工作获得了市场的认可。这些奖项证明惠誉在亚洲地区的业务日益扩大，以及我们致力于提供独立、及时和有洞见的观点。” 上述奖项的评选标准包括评级方法论的透明度、评级的数量、违约及稳定性研究、监督过程以及投资者推广。今年，《财资》杂志首次将一个有关评级机构的投资者调查结果纳入评选 范围，亚太地区近100名固定收益投资者参与了此次调查。 年度最佳企业评级机构 《财资》杂志称赞惠誉“保持了在企业评级领域的良好势头，在亚太地区的覆盖范围广”，并补充说明有超过270家企业采用惠誉的评级，而且摩根大通亚洲信贷指数中62%的成 份债券由惠誉覆盖。 年度最佳金融机构评级机构 《财资》杂志认可了由惠誉提供评级的标志性交易，如日本三菱日联金融集团发行的亚洲首笔符合总损失吸收能力条件的票据，还赞扬了惠誉在新资产类别（如Masala债券和绿 色债券）领域的评级专长。 年度最佳公共融资评级机构 “惠誉在为国际公共融资领域的交易评级中保持领先地位，其深入且更详尽的研究方法广受好评”，《财资》杂志这样评价道，并提及惠誉已为该领域的多笔重量级交易评级，如武汉 地铁集团有限公司的首次发债。 年度最佳项目融资评级机构 《财资》赞扬惠誉“在项目融资评级领域覆盖广泛，为能源、电力、电信、铁路、公共交通及机场业务的债券交易提供评级”。 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 详情参见<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新闻稿为中文译本。如有疑问，请以英文版本为准。 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 