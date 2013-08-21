China's BoCom appoints Peng Chun as president of the bank

HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China’s Bank of Communications (BoCom) appointed Peng Chun as its new president following the resignation of Niu Ximing from that role, the country’s fifth-largest lender said.

Niu resigned from his role as president due to “other work arrangements,” the Shanghai-based bank said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

BoCom earlier on Wednesday announced a 12 percent rise in net profit for the first half of the year, its weakest growth for that period in four years. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Ryan Woo)