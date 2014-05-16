FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Hon Hai halts Vietnam production for 3 days
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2014 / 7:22 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan's Hon Hai halts Vietnam production for 3 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd has ordered its workers in Vietnam to take a three-day leave of absence beginning on Saturday, the company said in an e-mailed statement on Friday.

Anti-China protests, triggered by a dispute in the South China Sea, have led to vandalism, factory shut-downs and some deaths in several industrial parks in Vietnam.

Hon Hai makes parts for Apple Inc’s iPhone, iPad and laptops, as well as computers and servers for Hewlett-Packard Co and Cisco Systems Inc. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.