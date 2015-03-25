FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of China's Q4 net profit at 38.5 bln yuan, above forecasts
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 25, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of China's Q4 net profit at 38.5 bln yuan, above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Bank Of China Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit 169.6 billion yuan ($27.31 billion)

* Says net interest margin at 2.25 pct vs 2.26 pct at end-Sept

* Says capital adequacy ratio at 13.87 pct vs 13.07 pct at end-Sept

* Says non-performing loans ratio at 1.18 percent versus 1.07 percent at end-Sept

* 2014 Q4 net profit 38.5 billion yuan (forecast 37.7 billion yuan) -- Reuters calculations

Source text in English: bit.ly/19OG0dc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2105 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.