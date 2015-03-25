BRIEF-Bank of China's Q4 net profit at 38.5 bln yuan, above forecasts

March 25 (Reuters) - Bank Of China Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit 169.6 billion yuan ($27.31 billion)

* Says net interest margin at 2.25 pct vs 2.26 pct at end-Sept

* Says capital adequacy ratio at 13.87 pct vs 13.07 pct at end-Sept

* Says non-performing loans ratio at 1.18 percent versus 1.07 percent at end-Sept

* 2014 Q4 net profit 38.5 billion yuan (forecast 37.7 billion yuan) -- Reuters calculations

Source text in English: bit.ly/19OG0dc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2105 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)