BRIEF-ICBC's Q4 net profit at 55.3 bln yuan, lower than forecasts
March 26, 2015 / 8:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ICBC's Q4 net profit at 55.3 bln yuan, lower than forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd

* Says 2014 Q4 net profit 55.3 billion yuan ($8.90 billion) (forecast 57 billion yuan) - Reuters calculations

* Says 2014 net profit 275.8 billion yuan

* Says non-performing loans ratio at 1.13 percent versus 1.06 percent at end-Sept

* Says capital adequacy ratio at 14.53 percent vs 14.2 percent at end-Sept

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/19mP5bX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2135 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

