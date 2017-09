April 28 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit up 1.3 percent y/y at 54.1 billion yuan ($8.72 billion) vs forecast at 55.4 billion yuan

* Says Q1 NPL ratio at 1.65 pct vs 1.54 pct at end-Dec

($1 = 6.2035 Chinese yuan renminbi)