BRIEF-HSBC's strategy review

June 9 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC

* Says targeting a reduction of group risk weighted assets of $290 billion

* Says to reduce global banking and markets RWAs to less than one third of group RWAs

* Confirms is seeking to sell Turkey unit

* Says will sell Brazil unit but plans to maintain a presence

* Says targeting annual cost-saving initiatives of $4.5 to $5.0 billion by 2017

* Says to complete review of whether to move headquarters by end 2015

* Says to set up UK Ring-Fenced bank

* Says intends to accelerate investments in Asia, targeting Pearl River Delta in China’s Guangdong province

* Says estimated costs of achieving targeted cost-saving initiatives will be $4.0 to $4.5 billion

* Says will expand asset management and insurance in Asia

* Says new target for return on equity is greater than 10 percent by 2017

Source text in English: bit.ly/1B2waAw

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)