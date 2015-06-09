FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HSBC's strategy review
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2015 / 4:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HSBC's strategy review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings PLC

* Says targeting a reduction of group risk weighted assets of $290 billion

* Says to reduce global banking and markets RWAs to less than one third of group RWAs

* Confirms is seeking to sell Turkey unit

* Says will sell Brazil unit but plans to maintain a presence

* Says targeting annual cost-saving initiatives of $4.5 to $5.0 billion by 2017

* Says to complete review of whether to move headquarters by end 2015

* Says to set up UK Ring-Fenced bank

* Says intends to accelerate investments in Asia, targeting Pearl River Delta in China’s Guangdong province

* Says estimated costs of achieving targeted cost-saving initiatives will be $4.0 to $4.5 billion

* Says will expand asset management and insurance in Asia

* Says new target for return on equity is greater than 10 percent by 2017

Source text in English: bit.ly/1B2waAw

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.