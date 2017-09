Dec 17 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines

* Says signs agreement with Boeing to buy 80 B737NG/MAX

* Says unit Xiamen Airlines signs agreement with Boeing to buy 30 B737MAX

* Says in agreement to sell 13 B757, 3 B733 and spare engines to Boeing

