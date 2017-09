Dec 17 (Reuters) - Xian LONGi Silicon Materials

* Says signs sales contract worth about 400 million yuan ($61.70 million)

* Says unit signs agreement to invest in solar power project worth about 2.5 billion yuan in Xian city

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OxKku7; bit.ly/1IaHbDT

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4827 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)