BRIEF-China's ICBC posts 2015 financial results
#Financials
March 30, 2016 / 8:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-China's ICBC posts 2015 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit at 277.1 billion yuan ($42.80 billion)

* Says net interest margin at 2.47 percent in Q4

* Says non-performing loans ratio at 1.5 percent versus 1.44 percent at end-Sept

* Says tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 13.48 percent versus 12.67 percent at end-Sept

* Says Q4 net profit at 55.4 billion yuan (forecast 53.8 billion yuan) - Reuters calculations

Source text in English: bit.ly/1LZkcNV

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4739 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

