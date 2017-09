May 10 (Reuters) - Pegatron Corp

* Says consolidated revenue, net income for the quarter ended March 31 at T$256.4 billion ($7.88 billion) and T$4.84 billion

* Says Q1 income attributable to owners of the parent at T$4.11 billion

