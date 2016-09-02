Sept 2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$5.87 billion ($185.35 million) from Wholetech System Hitech Ltd, Lam Research International Sarl, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd
Source text in Chinese:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.6700 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
