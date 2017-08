Sept 2 (Reuters) - V-Grass Fashion Co Ltd

* Says it agrees to buy Teenie Weenie branded assets from E-Land Fashion Hong Kong Ltd for estimated 5.7 billion yuan ($853.27 million) Re

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bHAuOV

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6802 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)