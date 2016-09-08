BRIEF-Avnet says U.S. clears Premier Farnell deal
* U.S. FTC granted early termination of waiting period required under Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act 1976 for Premier Farnell deal
Sept 8 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.9 billion ($60.72 million) from Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc, Tokyo Electron Ltd and Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd
($1 = 31.2900 Taiwan dollars)
BRUSSELS, Sept 7 EU officials are livid at their former boss Jose Manuel Barroso for taking a job at Goldman Sachs that has drawn public scorn just as they are trying to win back trust in a European Union wounded by Britain's Brexit vote.
LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's Micro Focus International approached Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co in February about an $8.8 billion deal and was not put off by the market chaos thrown up by the vote to leave the European Union, it said on Thursday.