Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit up 35.8 percent y/y

* Says it plans to acquire two auto sales firms in Hebei and Nanjing

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eL3FiE; bit.ly/2eQxn4d

