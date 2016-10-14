CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-ChemChina, Sinochem in talks on possible $100 bln merger -sources
* Merger would create chemicals giant with $100 bln in annual revs
Oct 14 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$865 million ($27.51 million)
Source text in Chinese:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4450 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Merger would create chemicals giant with $100 bln in annual revs
Oct 14 An escalating fare war over the Atlantic is forcing big airlines to consider chopping prices, redesigning cabins and adding restrictions to win back budget-conscious vacationers drawn to upstart, low-fare rivals.
LONDON, Oct 14 Global stocks and the dollar edged up on Friday, erasing some losses from the previous day, as stronger-than-expected Chinese inflation data eased some concerns about the health of the world's second-biggest economy.