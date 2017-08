(Corrects March sales percentage increase to 67.6 pct instead of 14.4 pct)

April 7 (Reuters) - Innolux Corp

* Says March sales up 67.6 percent y/y

* Says Q1 unaudited consolidated revenues of T$86 billion ($2.81 billion), up 52.5 percent y/y

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.5940 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)