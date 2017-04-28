FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Chinese automaker BYD reports 29 pct fall in Q1 profit
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 28, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 4 months ago

Chinese automaker BYD reports 29 pct fall in Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd , backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, reported a 28.8 percent fall in net profit in the first quarter.

Net profit was 605.8 million yuan ($87.88 million) in the quarter, in line with its forecast last month of a 24 to 35 percent decline..

It also predicted on Friday an up to 31.4 percent in first-half net profit as green car sales slow in China as the government steps back from its policy push.

That would be the biggest drop in first-half profits since 2012.

$1 = 6.8938 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Muyu Xu and Jake Spring; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.