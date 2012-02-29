Italy banks' take-up of ECB funds similar to Dec-source

MILAN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The take-up by Italian banks at the European Central Bank’s three-year fund tender on Wednesday was on “a similar scale” to the 116 billion euros they took at the previous offer in December, a senior Italian banking source told Reuters.

“In today’s operation, the participation by Italian banks was on a similar scale (to December),” the source said, without giving a precise figure.

Earlier Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s biggest retail lender, said it had taken 24 billion euros of Wednesday’s funds. (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi)