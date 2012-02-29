FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy banks' take-up of ECB funds similar to Dec-source
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 29, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 6 years ago

Italy banks' take-up of ECB funds similar to Dec-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The take-up by Italian banks at the European Central Bank’s three-year fund tender on Wednesday was on “a similar scale” to the 116 billion euros they took at the previous offer in December, a senior Italian banking source told Reuters.

“In today’s operation, the participation by Italian banks was on a similar scale (to December),” the source said, without giving a precise figure.

Earlier Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy’s biggest retail lender, said it had taken 24 billion euros of Wednesday’s funds. (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.